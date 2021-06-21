Utah Owners Fight Ogden Airport Disruption

A group of private jet owners from Ogden, Utah, are suing the city over what it claims was an attempt to take back their hangars without paying them. According to the standard examiner, the Ogden Regional Airport Association says a change in city policy last April regarding airport leases will allow the city to exercise so-called rights to reversion. This means that when airport property leases expire and are not renewed, the city assumes title to the assets that remain on the leased property. Some of the leased lots house sheds worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Landlords can, of course, remove sheds, but the lawsuit claims that tenants are very unlikely to voluntarily incur the costs of removing existing sheds at the end of the term.

The lawsuit also suggests that the city guided shed owners and intentionally instilled a trust that … leases would be constantly renewed to encourage shed owners to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in their sheds so that the city could become owner of upgraded sheds for facilities. leases before shed owners see significant returns or realize the full benefit of leasehold improvements. The lawsuit also invokes the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which says that private property [shall not] be taken for public use without fair compensation.

When the new ordinance was passed last April, city attorney Gary Williams told city council the measure was a shot through the arc warning private shed owners that the city had problems. plans for this part of the land. The city hopes to attract aerospace companies to the area as part of a redevelopment plan. Mayor Mike Caldwell told the newspaper the city was on solid legal ground, but declined to comment further. Ironically, the new ordinance provides much longer terms for future occupants of the redeveloped areas. It allows the airport manager to offer leases of up to 40 years. The current lease term for land occupied by private hangars is 15 years.