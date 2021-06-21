Australia rejects $ 36 billion wind, solar and hydrogen project





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The Australian government has rejected plans for a $ 36 billion wind, solar and hydrogen project in a remote part of Western Australia, leaving what would have been one of the most major green energy projects in the world at the moment. In a decision dated June 15, published on the website of the Department of the Environment, Environment Minister Sussan Ley ruled that the project, the Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), would clearly impact unacceptable on wetlands and internationally recognized migratory bird species. The AREH project, located in the Pilbara region, was designed to initially build 15 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity, eventually expanding to 26 GW and producing green hydrogen and ammonia for the ‘export. The government granted the project fast-track approval status last September, touting the jobs, clean energy for local industry and the large-scale export opportunities it would bring. AREH is developed by private company InterContinental Energy, renewable energy developer CWP Energy Asia, the world’s leading manufacturer of Vestas wind turbines and a Macquarie group fund. The Minister of the Environment cited the expansion plan in the rejection decision. The initial plan for the project received environmental approval last December. The proposed expansion was accompanied by a port facility for ammonia; a town that would house 8,000 people, including project workers; extended solar panels; ammonia, hydrogen and desalination plants and facilities; and a pipeline route for transporting ammonia, seawater and brine through wetlands. We are now working to understand the ministers’ concerns and will engage more with the minister and her department as we continue to work on the detailed design and engineering aspects of the project, the AREH consortium said in a statement. The project, on the drawing board since 2014, originally planned to generate wind and solar power and transmit it via a submarine cable to Asia, but changed its plans last year, aimed at using clean energy to separate water to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Australia’s Clean Energy Council said Monday it expects the government to work with AREH to assess and address any environmental impacts. If the government is to be taken seriously in developing a hydrogen economy, companies that prioritize truly zero-emission projects should be helped to make a final investment decision, said Dan Gocher, director Climate and Environment at the Australasian Center for Corporate Responsibility. Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

