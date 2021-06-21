NB Private Equity: Investors Presentation





June 21, 2021 NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE or the Company) today announces further expected portfolio achievements and an increase in net asset value attributable to three outflows announced in June, which are expected to close in the coming months1. The Company is also releasing an updated presentation for investors which includes this new trading activity on Slide 15, Announced Liquidity and IPO 2021. The updated presentation is attached and also available on the NBPE website at www .nbprivateequitypartners.com.

Additional outings announced and Update assessment The three additional announced transactions detailed in the presentation are expected to generate total returns resulting in: 68% increase in NAV compared to their valuations at May 31, 2021

$ 12 million increase in net asset value ($ 0.26 per share) from May 31, 2021

Additional $ 33 million in cash achievements at NBPE At the close of all announced transactions as well as other portfolio achievements received up to June 15, 2021, the total cash expected since the start of 2021 is estimated at $ 255 million (full year 2020: $ 199 million of dollars). NBPE plans to incorporate this additional increase which is not already reflected in Q1 2021 valuations over the coming months as additional financial information is received from the underlying private equity managers.

For more information, please contact: NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593 Case Add communications+44 (0) 20 3603 2803

Charles [email protected] About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end investment company with Class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the specialized funds segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and investments in funds selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified in the asset classes of private equity, geography, industry, year and sponsor. LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77 About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent and employee-owned investment manager. The company manages a range of strategies, including equities, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset classes, private equity, real estate and hedge funds on behalf of institutions, advisers and investors. individual investors around the world. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Bermans’ diverse team consists of more than 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 or more employees). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman Leader, a designation awarded to less than 1% of investment firms for excellence in their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A + in each eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across all asset classes. The company manages $ 429 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com. 1 These three transactions, as well as certain previously announced transactions which have not yet been closed, are subject to the usual closing conditions and no guarantee can be given as to their final closing.

