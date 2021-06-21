Business
Stocks fall as the Hawkish Fed reverberates; Treasury yields slide
- Japanese Nikkei leads declines with 3.6% drop
- The 30-year US Treasury yield drops below 2%
- Dollar rally stops near 10-week high against rivals
- Fed Chairman Powell speaks to Congress on Tuesday
TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) – Asian stocks fell on Monday after the US Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkish turn last week reduced the appeal of riskier assets, while the Treasury yield curve shrank further. flattened, with 30-year yields falling below 2%.
The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) led declines with a decline of 3.6% and fell below 28,000 for the first time in a month, while the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks in outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 1.4%. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) lost 0.7%.
European stocks looked set to fall, EuroSTOXX 50 futures down 1% and FTSE futures down 0.7%.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell to their lowest since February 24 to 1.3540%, while those on 30-year bonds slipped to 1.9290% for the first time since February 11 .
The yield curve – measured by the spread between two-year and 30-year yields – has been the flattest since late January, as investors anticipated rate hikes while lowering the outlook for growth and inflation to more. long term.
The US dollar hovered near the 10-week high reached on Friday against its major peers, after its strongest weekly advance in more than a year.
“Last week’s story was arguably the one-way movement of the USD, which turned into a sharp de-magnification across the stock markets as the ‘value’ parts of the market were really being crushed,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a Melbourne-based currency broker, wrote in a client note.
“It appears pain trading is for greater strength in the US dollar, higher real rates, and a flatter Treasury curve as the market continues to see reflation trades play out.”
Shares of banks, energy companies and other companies that tend to be sensitive to fluctuations in the economy fell sharply after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, when the central bank caught investors off guard by anticipating two increases rate of a quarter of a percentage point in 2023. read more
St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard on Friday further fueled the sell-off by saying the shift to faster policy tightening was a “natural” response to economic growth and in particular to evolving inflation. faster than expected as the country reopens its doors after the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Fed’s pivot to start the discussion on tightening was taken by surprise the most, but markets began to rule out this inevitable process months ago in our opinion,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a report.
“That’s exactly what the mid-cycle transition is, and it fits well with our story for choppier equity markets and a 10-20% correction for larger indices this year.”
The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares of 45 countries, fell another 0.3% on Monday, extending its decline from an intraday high reached on Tuesday.
U.S. equity futures showed a further selloff as Wall Street reopened, falling 0.4% after Friday’s 1.3% drop in the S&P 500 (.SPX).
Several Fed officials spoke this week, including President Jerome Powell, who testified before Congress on Tuesday.
The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, speaks to the European Parliament on Monday.
The euro traded near its lowest since April 6 at $ 1.1863 on Monday, falling from $ 1.21457 last Tuesday.
The pound continues to take a hit, falling to $ 1.37865 for the first time since April 16.
Commodity-linked currencies also suffered, with the Australian dollar hovering near its six-month low at $ 0.7492.
A stronger greenback also put pressure on cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin falling 4.2% to around $ 34,112, while the smaller rival Ether fell 5.7% to around $ 2,115.
In commodities, gold rebounded 0.6% to $ 1,773.12 an ounce on Monday, seeking to end a six-day losing streak, but still remained near its lowest since beginning may.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to its lowest since April 15, after falling 8.6% last week, the biggest weekly decline since March 2020.
Crude oil rose for a second day, supported by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to relaunch the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resuming supplies from the producer of the l ‘OPEC.
Brent crude futures rose 22 cents to $ 73.73 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 28 cents to $ 71.92 per barrel.
Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Jacqueline Wong
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
