Kerry Group acquires preservative maker Niacet for 853 million euros

Global taste and nutrition company Kerry Group has announced a deal to purchase preservative maker Hare Topco, as Niacet, for € 853 million, as it focuses more on its business of ingredients.

Niacet is a market leader in preservation technologies and operates in the bakery and pharmaceutical industries, while its low sodium preservation systems are also used in the meat and plant-based food industries. .

The company has customers in more than 75 countries and its main manufacturing sites are located in Niagara Falls in the United States and Tiel in the Netherlands.

Kerry said the deal, made with a subsidiary of funds advised by SK Capital Partners and other shareholders, is cashless, debt-free and is still subject to customary closing adjustments.

For the fiscal year ended December 2021, Niacet is expected to generate pro forma annualized revenue of approximately $ 220 million and EBITDA of approximately $ 66 million.

Following the deal, Kerry said Niacet would be integrated into its global food protection and preservation platform.

Kerry said that Niacet’s complementary capabilities will enhance its food protection and preservation strategy to deliver new products and technologies to a wider market.

He said the deal would improve Kerry’s growth and margins and should have an accretive effect on adjusted earnings per share in the first year.

Today’s deal is expected to close by the end of Q3 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Kerry said it would be funded by a combination of existing liquidity and a dedicated bridging facility.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of the Kerry Group

The deal comes at a time when demand for long-lasting foods is increasing as consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of waste, said Kerry Group.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry, said the acquisition of Niacet’s complementary product portfolio strengthens Kerry’s leadership position in the rapidly growing food protection and preservation market and significantly advances its nutrition ambition sustainable.

“Niacet is a company with leading positions in the market, differentiated technologies and a strong and very experienced management team,” he said.

“We are delighted to welcome the Niacet team to Kerry and we are excited about the potential that the combination of our two businesses offers to outperform in this important and attractive market,” added the CEO.

Last week, Kerry Group announced plans to sell its UK and Irish meats and meals business to US food company Pilgrim’s Pride for € 819 million in cash.

The meat business includes branded and private label meats, meat snacks, take out and meatless products in the UK and Ireland and its brands include Denny, Galtee, Richmond, Fridge Raiders and Rollover.

The meals primarily serve the UK market, supplying produce to a range of chilled and frozen ready meals as well as home delivery and ready-to-cook meals to retailers such as Sainsburys and Tesco.

In a note, Goodbody Stockbroker said it sees the Niacet acquisition as a strong strategic fit for Kerry, adding that the deal will help expand its preservation technology portfolio.

“Following the announcement of the divestiture of the Consumer Foods and Meats business, we estimated that the company had financial firepower of approximately 2.5 billion euros to continue to seek business opportunities. ‘acquisition, especially in high value-added companies like Niacet this morning, ”said brokers mentioned.

“Kerry’s share price has underperformed its peers since the onset of Covid, and we expect this announcement to help narrow that gap,” they added.

Kerry Group shares rose in Dublin trading today.