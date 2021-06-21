FTSE drops, Morrisons offer boosts supermarket shares

Market News:

Morrisons offer boosts UK supermarket shares

Shares of the UK’s fourth-largest grocer by market share, Wm. Morrison Supermarkets, surged early in the session after rejecting a $ 7.65 billion proposal from Clayton Dubilier & Rice. The supermarket said it rejected the 230 pence per share offer because it undervalued the company. Morrison’s stock price performance thwarted a broader trend in morning trading, which saw the FTSE 100 open lower, mirroring falls in Asian stocks. The offer helped give the rest of the supermarket sector a boost, with companies like Tesco and Sainsbury also recording small increases despite the lower opening of the FTSE. Morrisons shares are up 31.5% to 234.6 pence, Tesco is up 2.5% to 227.35 pence and Sainsbury is up 4.6% to 272.4 pence.

Companies News:

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets Rejects Clayton Dubilier & Rice’s $ 7.65 Billion Offer

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC said on Saturday it rejected a possible £ 5.54 billion ($ 7.65 billion) cash offer from Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC because it “significantly undervalues” the company and its prospects of the future.

—

Dev Clever Holdings PLC Acquisition project

TIDMDEV

—

British CMA means forced execution of Bristol Water takeover by Pennon

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday it had served a first enforcement order regarding the acquisition of Bristol Water Holdings UK Ltd. by Pennon Group plc.

—

Capita sells 51% of its stake in AXELOS JV for net cash of £ 183.6million

Capita PLC announced on Monday that it has sold its 51% stake in its joint venture AXELOS Ltd. at PeopleCert International Ltd. for a net inflow of 183.6 million pounds (253.4 million dollars).

—

Capita on track to generate revenue growth in 2021

Capita PLC said on Monday that performance improved in the first half of this year and remains on track to generate full-year revenue growth – its first in six years .

—

Kerry Group to acquire Niacet for $ 1.01 billion

Kerry Group PLC announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire Hare Topco Inc., under the name Niacet Corp., for 853 million euros ($ 1.01 billion), with the aim of strengthening its strategy of protection and food preservation.

—

nmcn secures £ 24million fundraiser and accepts debt renegotiation

nmcn PLC said on Monday it had agreed to renegotiate its debt after securing a £ 14million ($ 19.3million) equity subscription and a £ 10.0million convertible bridge loan with new investors.

—

Georgia Capital Says 2nd Quarter Performance Was Ahead of Views

Georgia Capital PLC said on Monday that its operating performance in the second quarter was very strong and significantly above management’s expectations, in part due to the strength of the Georgian economy.

—

Ilika sees lower revenue for fiscal 2021 and higher loss in line with expectations

Ilika PLC said on Monday that fiscal 2021 performance was in line with its views and that it expects to report slightly lower revenues and increased profit loss.

—

Remote monitoring signs hydroponic product supply agreement with PIC consultants

Remote Monitored Systems PLC announced on Monday that it has signed an agreement with PIC Consultants Ltd. to provide high quality retail hydroponic nutrients for distribution in the UK market.

—

Russian group LSR to withdraw from London Stock Exchange

LSR Group announced on Monday that it will be withdrawing from the London Stock Exchange and has filed a request with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to have trading in its global deposit receipts canceled from August 2 .

—

88 Tax credits for the sale of energy for $ 18.7 million; Pay off all debts

88 Energy Ltd. said Monday that she had agreed to sell all of her Alaska oil and gas tax credits for $ 18.7 million and that she would use the proceeds to pay off all of her debt.

—

Amino Technologies President Karen Bach steps down; Plans Name change

Amino Technologies PLC announced Monday that non-executive chairman Karen Bach is stepping down and the company is considering a name change.

—

Providence Resources chairman to step down in July

Providence Resources PLC announced Monday that non-executive chairman Pat Plunkett is stepping down.

Market Talk:

Gilts to underperform if BOE warns of possible rate hike, QE Taper

0744 GMT – The Bank of England is likely to bring a more hawkish tone to Thursday’s policy decision by warning of possible future interest rate hikes and reduced asset purchases, which should cause UK sovereign debt to underperform, according to Mizuho. “The BoE is the main event this week, with the likelihood of a hawkish change in trend, increasing the risk of further quantitative easing and a first rate hike sooner than expected,” analysts said. from the Japanese bank. This should “lead to further weakness in gilts, especially over the long term, with considerable room for UK curves to underperform the US and EUR [yield curves],” they say.

—

UK labor market recovery expected to be difficult despite rapid economic growth

0736 GMT – Unemployment in the UK is expected to decline over the next few months as the economic recovery gathers pace, but a full return to a pre-pandemic labor market is still far away, according to economists at Citi. The near-term improvement in the labor market will likely reverse as government support ends later this year, and reabsorption of workers on leave could prove difficult, they say. “We believe there is now a risk that the job market will lag behind in the aftermath of Covid,” Citi said.

—

Capita restructuring is progressing but challenges remain

0716 GMT – Capita’s long restructuring process is going in a positive way, but it still has some way to go, underscoring the difficult position it comes from, Shore Capital said. The progress of the outsourcing business is becoming more and more visible, but the fruits of the severe pruning of the business are unlikely to be delivered by fiscal year 2022, instead accelerating over the course of fiscal year 2023, according to the investment group. Challenges remain for Capita as divestitures must be completed to secure the balance sheet, and there is potential cost inflation among core IT staff – a possible challenge for margin recovery, according to Shore. “Noting that progress is being made, we maintain a waiting position for the moment,” he says. Shares are up 0.7% to 37.91 pence.

—

Now is the time to sell Rio Tinto heavy iron ore

0349 GMT – Expectations of an upcoming drop in iron ore prices prompt UBS to give Rio Tinto a sell rating. The bank, which was previously neutral on the stock, believes iron ore is approaching an inflection point due to China’s efforts to cool commodity prices at a time when Brazilian supply is rising and Chinese port stocks are above recent average levels. While Rio Tinto – whose profits are heavily dependent on iron ore – generates a lot of cash at today’s prices, “current free cash flow and dividends are not sustainable as we expect the price to iron ore drops by more than 50% (from over US $ 200 per tonne to around US $ 90) over 12 to 18 months, “UBS says. The bank is maintaining its price target at AU $ 104 per share. shares are down 2.6% to Australian dollars 120.25.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; + 44-20-7842-931

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.