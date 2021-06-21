Evergrande Takes on Short Sellers with $ 400 Million Asset Sale

China Evergrande Group is giving short sellers a run for their money.

On a day when the developer hit its lowest level in four years, a longtime supporter of billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan rushed to buy a stake in one of his real estate units, which could free up nearly $ 400. million dollars for the debt-ridden conglomerate.

Shares of the world’s most indebted real estate developer jumped 10% on Monday, the highest since February, from the day’s low, squeezing investors who have piled bets against the company.

Decision to sell shares of a Hangzhou unit to a company controlled by Wang Zhongming, a repeat investor in Hui’s operations, is Evergrande’s latest effort to appeal to deep-pocketed friends for financial backing. . The business might need to divest more assets to raise funds and respond to so-called three red lines – regulations to reduce developer debt, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts led by Daniel Fan wrote in a note Monday.

The main assets that could be monetized include Evergrande’s tourist real estate, the new electric vehicle, real estate services and the Fangchebao online shopping platform, Fan said, adding that they could be worth more than 700 billion dollars. yuan ($ 108 billion).

“Evergrande can save time with a combination of turnover, new investments and access to the capital market,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong.

Source: Bloomberg, documents filed by the company



Shares of Evergrande climbed 9.2% as of 3:59 p.m. in Hong Kong, after previously falling 1.8% to the lowest since May 2017.

He plans to sell 29.9% of its stake in China Calxon Group Co. to a company controlled by Wang. the The shares were valued at 2.5 billion yuan at the most recent close, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Evergrande’s wholly owned unit, Kailong Real Estate, will own 27.85% of the Hangzhou developer when the deal is finalized and will cede its voting rights on the remaining shares.

Several calls to Shenzhen Huajian went unanswered.

Wang, whose activities range from real estate to agriculture and finance, has long been an investor in Evergrande companies. The purchaser of Calxon’s stake, Shenzhen Huajian Holdings, was also a strategic investor in Evergrande’s onshore division known as Real estate Hengda. The unit had planned to go public in China and then triggered a liquidity crisis when it failed to do so.

Huajian invested 5 billion yuan in Hengda in December 2016 as a first round investor. Another Wang-backed company invested 3.5 billion yuan in May 2017 as a second-round investor for the listing failure.

Wang Shenzhen Greenwoods Investment Group has 80 billion yuan in assets that include the mineral water, grain and petroleum businesses that were sold by Evergrande, its website says. Greenwoods has also invested 5 billion yuan in the electric vehicle maker Evergrande.

Evergrande’s liabilities, including dollar bonds, bank loans, and homebuyers’ down payments, reached 1.95 trillion yuan at the end of last year, of which around 77% was due within 12 months. months, according to its annual report. The company plans to repay its $ 1.47 billion offshore bond due next Monday this week, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an unidentified person.

The real estate company’s long-term dollar bonds were almost unchanged on Monday, although some short-term notes staged a return. Its 8.75% note due 2025 was listed at 72.5 cents to the dollar at 2:14 p.m., according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

The Evergrande subsidiaries have also joined forces. Property management unit Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. jumped 7.7%, the highest in a month. Internet Unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd. gained up to 10.5%, the most in over five weeks.

Some investors are betting on a short-term rebound in Evergrande stocks after losing more than 40% from their January high, Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi, said by phone.

Short interest

Short-term interest in Evergrande has tripled in three weeks. It reached 22.8% of the company’s free float on Thursday, the highest level since September 2018, according to data compiled by IHS Markit and Bloomberg.

There are so few Evergrande stocks readily available that traders would need around 22 days to hedge their bearish bets – or buy back borrowed stocks to close an open short position. This increases the risk of a short squeeze, when hedge funds are forced to liquidate their positions at increasingly higher prices.

The developer also resumed his favorite stock buyback tactic to force bearish speculators out of their positions. It has spent around HK $ 529 million on buybacks since June 7, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Concerns about Evergrande’s future have grown in recent weeks after affiliates missed payments and Caixin Media’s WeNews reported that regulators were looking into Evergrande’s links with Shengjing Bank Co. in northern China.

Selling Worsened After WeNews reported last week that a local government had discussed with Evergrande reducing its stake in Shengjing Bank, and the banking watchdog said it would cut a key source of funding for developers to control risk.

“The friendly investment of the president’s White Knight cronies has helped in the past, but ultimately won’t save the business,” Silvers said.

– With the help of Charlie Zhu, Emma Dong, Jeanny Yu, Kevin Kingsbury and Sofia Horta e Costa