Global stocks drop to four-week low, dollar stands tall

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) – Global equities fell to a four-week low on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkish trend change last week reduced the appeal of riskier assets, while the dollar held on to gains and held near a 10-week high.

European stocks opened lower, but the pan-European STOXX 600 index erased early losses to trade flat on the day, helped by a rise in German (.GDAXI) and Italian (.FTSEMIB) stocks. (.STOXX)

The UK FTSE 100 (.FTSE) lost 0.05%, the French CAC 40 index fell 0.3% (.FCHI) and the Spanish IBEX 35 (.IBEX) fell 0.6%.

The MSCI All Country World Index, which tracks stocks from 49 countries, fell 0.3% and traded at its lowest since May 24. (.MIWD00000PUS)

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell to their lowest since February 24 to 1.3540%, while those on 30-year bonds slipped to 1.9290% for the first time since February 11 .

The yield curve – measured by the spread between two-year and 30-year yields – has been the flattest since late January, as investors anticipated rate hikes while lowering the outlook for growth and inflation to more. long term.

The US dollar hovered near the 10-week high reached on Friday against its major peers, after its strongest weekly advance in more than a year.

“Last week’s dollar rally is a combination of expectations and positioning (dollars sold), a concern that the Fed is ‘behind’ (and therefore needs to do more and sooner than expected) and that the stock markets started to lose ground, which makes the dollar strengthen as the most defensive currency, ”said Filip Carlsson, junior quantitative strategist at SEB.“ We still see this as a correction and not the start of a new one. trend.”

Shares of banks, energy companies and other companies that tend to be sensitive to fluctuations in the economy fell sharply after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, when the central bank caught investors off guard by anticipating two increases rate of a quarter of a percentage point in 2023. read more

St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard on Friday further fueled the sell-off by saying the shift to faster policy tightening was a “natural” response to economic growth and in particular to evolving inflation. faster than expected as the country reopens its doors after the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Fed’s pivot to start the discussion on tightening was taken by surprise the most, but markets began to rule out this inevitable process months ago in our opinion,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a report.

“That’s exactly what the mid-cycle transition is, and it fits well with our story for choppier equity markets and a 10-20% correction for larger indices this year.”

Earlier in Asia, the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) led declines with a decline of 3.6% and fell below 28,000 for the first time in a month, while the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 1.4%. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) lost 0.7%.

U.S. equity futures showed gains as Wall Street reopened, up 0.2% after Friday’s 1.3% drop in the S&P 500 (.SPX). Futures on the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Several Fed officials spoke this week, including President Jerome Powell, who testified before Congress on Tuesday.

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, speaks to the European Parliament on Monday.

The euro traded near its lowest against the dollar since April 6 at $ 1.1887 on Monday, falling from $ 1.21457 last Tuesday.

The British pound recovered some ground, trading up 0.3% to $ 1.3836 after hitting its lowest level since April 16 on Friday.

Commodity-linked currencies also suffered, with the Australian dollar hovering above a six-month low at $ 0.7495.

A stronger greenback also put pressure on cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin falling 4.2% to around $ 34,112, while the smaller rival Ether fell 5.7% to around $ 2,115.

In commodities, gold rebounded 1.1% to $ 1,782.90 an ounce on Monday, seeking to end a six-day losing streak, but still remained near the lowest since early May .

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to its lowest since April 15, after falling 8.6% last week, the biggest weekly decline since March 2020.

Crude oil rose for a second day, supported by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to relaunch the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resuming supplies from the producer of the l ‘OPEC.

Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to $ 73.64 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.3% to $ 71.83 per barrel.

