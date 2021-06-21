Senate Gambling Bill Could Close Two Ohio Casinos





The bill for sports betting that passed by overwhelming majority in the Ohio Senate last week is already having problems. The language it contains could potentially lock down some of the entities that hoped to control sports betting in the first place. The bill states that licenses for physical sports betting are limited to counties with more than 100,000 residents, and no more than three are permitted. Co-sponsor Senator Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville) has confirmed that if all professional sports teams in Cincinnati and Cleveland apply for these Type B licenses instead of mobile apps, casinos and racinos in those counties could be excluded from the sports betting business. We really have to see how many of these sports franchises are applying for it before we know who would be kicked out. But it’s definitely a possibility and that’s why we’re definitely looking at it, ”Manning said. The bill was passed by the Senate 30-2. One senator abstained, Senator Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), who owns a partial stake in the Cleveland Indians. The opponents who wanted the Ohio lottery and not the Casinos Control Commission to handle sports betting, also note that due to the limits, only 27 of Ohio’s 88 counties will be able to have sports betting. Greg Beswick is part of the Fair Gaming Coalition of Ohio, which represents bowling alleys, bars and businesses that sell lottery games as well as local elected officials in small communities. They want lottery retailers to be able to offer sports betting on a smaller scale. Beswick said this language really hurts casinos that have been pushing to control sports betting. “They were really looking for another state sponsored monopoly to be provided to them so that they could do that,” Beswick said. “On the contrary, what we’re looking for is a win-win solution. Let the casinos and racinos do sports betting. This is where the big bets can go. But leave the 10,700 small businesses that are lottery providers. be able to participate in this at the keno kiosks that you see in businesses across the state. Manning said this will be considered as the bill moves through the House. A bill passed in this chamber last year would have given authority over sports betting to the Ohio Lottery. Beswick said all of this happened because the bill was drafted too quickly. The issue has been under discussion since the United States Supreme Court ruled that states can legalize sports betting. A bill passed by the House last year gave control of sports betting to the Ohio Lottery. Questions remain as to whether the Ohio Constitution allows lawmakers to expand gambling through sports betting. An analysis of the bill by researchers working for the legislator said of the bill as passed by the Select Committee on Gambling: “A review tribunal could consider whether the bill unconstitutionally extends gambling in Ohio.”



Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse Information Desk.







