Uber, Lyft Fares Rise As Pandemic Slows Down, But Drivers Not Getting A Slice Of The Pie | Uber

Socializing, parties, and nighttime travel are all returning as the coronavirus pandemic recedes in the United States and with them, the price of taxi calls has gone up. This is good news for Uber and Lyft, but for the ride-hailing drivers who have been hit so hard by the pandemic? Not really.

They were earning less than normal, said Robert Eaton of Reno, Nevada, a full-time Uber driver for more than two years. He tries to work as many hours as possible each week to support his family, citing his most common shift is 4 p.m., noon to 4 a.m. While fares have skyrocketed in this market, drivers’ wages have not increased at all.

Eaton said several recent changes have resulted in lower wages for drivers, including an increase in wait time for cancellations, a reduction in the minimum wage for long-distance journeys.

Additionally, with significantly increased fares, Eaton said there had been no increase to compensate for the cost increase to live in his region or rising gas prices.

Since there has been a shortage of drivers in my area, Uber continues to pay a lower cost per mile and offer so called more inaccessible bonuses. They weave their way through an endless supply of drivers who think they can get bonuses only to find it’s next to impossible, Eaton added.

Giovanny Tarrago, a full-time Uber driver for four years in the Chicago, Illinois area, said ride-sharing drivers receive significantly higher portions of fares, but the percentage that Uber and Lyft take from fares and distribute to fares. drivers for compensation has reduced over the years from about 60% to 75% at a fraction of the tariff in many cases. Some Uber drivers have reported even being charged for providing rides to passengers, cases that have been attributed to software glitches on the app.

Driver salaries are not directly related to price increases, so we end up having the end of the stick Ken Parks, Uber Driver

What is happening now is that Uber and Lyft are charging high on-demand prices to passengers who charge them for surges and most of the time the fares are not passed evenly or fairly to drivers, Tarrago said. Drivers don’t get their fair share of the pie when passengers pay very high fares, and because the fares are already so high, passengers are less likely to tip on the app.

Drivers Uber and Lyft in California have reported feature cuts and pay cuts in recent months after Proposition 22, a voting measure that allowed rideshare companies to classify their drivers as independent contractors, rather than of the employees came into effect last November after a costly lobbying effort by concert companies.

The companies are currently spending millions of dollars on public relations efforts in the United States, including donating to community groups through political action committees, to publish opinion pieces supporting Uber and Lyft and opposing efforts to rank concert workers as well as employees.

Nicole Moore, an organizer for Rideshare Drivers United in Los Angeles, Calif., Noted that Uber reduced mileage rates from Los Angeles International Airport earlier this year, eliminating a major source of income for drivers from the region as drivers in US cities, especially airports, have reported long waiting times and significantly higher prices.

Companies have come up with a great solution to the problem, drivers can no longer see what passengers are paying most of the time, Moore said of Uber. shifting return to a California model used in the rest of the United States where driver compensation is based on driving time and distance, with additional bonuses. We have always been their piggy bank. They rush the drivers when they need money. They need a lot of money now, so they are rushing the drivers and the passengers right now.

Ken Parks, an Uber driver in the Memphis, Tennessee area for more than two years, explained that, based on his experience, if passengers are billed higher, for example a ride that normally costs $ 10 is raised to $ 30, drivers only get two or three dollars from that push.

Driver salaries aren’t directly related to rising prices, so we end up having the short end of the stick, Parks said. They charge passengers surcharges and drivers see Uber taking 50% of the fare. At the end of the day, we’re swapping out the wear and tear on our vehicles for exactly $ 0.06 over the amortized federal mileage and that’s after three years of steady rate cuts.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, whose total compensation of the company grew from $ 42.4 million in 2019 to $ 12.2 million in 2020, recently argued on Twitter that claims drivers were receiving reduced shares of the fare increases were bogus, citing statistics commensurate with data Uber refused to publicly disclose on driver earnings. Uber reported losses of $ 6.77 billion in 2020 and $ 8.51 billion in 2019.

His comments were in response to a Washington Post item where California drivers argued that their loss of control over routes and prices essentially resulted in pay cuts.

A spokesperson for Uber declined to provide further details on the data cited by the CEO of Uber, but added in a statement. Upward pricing is designed to balance supply and demand in our market. It comes into effect automatically when there are more riders in a given area than there are available riders. For bikers, this is a bonus: demand decreases as some bikers wait for more riders to become available and for the market to rebalance. For drivers, it is an incentive to serve the busiest areas. So while the driver’s price and driver’s pay are calculated separately in the United States, an increased increase by design leads to more income.

That’s not how Lisa Zambri Hull, a full-time Uber driver in Pittsburgh, PA sees it. She said driver assistance services, such as pivot centers and support lines, were Cut, and drivers are not paid for tasks such as returning lost items left in their cars to passengers or fully compensated for cleaning costs or not at all for car maintenance.

I earn less now than in the midst of the pandemic. I drove this whole pandemic and the wages were better from June to March. As of May, too many drivers are returning to work and there aren’t enough passengers to deserve it, Zambri Hull said. Surges are decreasing for drivers, while they are increasing for passengers. Where does all the extra money go? Who knows, not in our pockets.