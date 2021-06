Breaking Japan Inc.’s love affair with itself

The reform of corporate governance in Japan has been a long and often painful process. But there has been recent progress on one perennial complaint: massive cross-shareholdings that empower management and tend to weigh on returns. Non-financial corporations in the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section recorded 610 billion yen ($ 5.3 billion) in gains on sales of securities for the six months ending March, an increase of 92% year-on-year annual, according to Goldman Sachs. And 137 companies reduced those cross-holdings in the fiscal year ending March, a 59% increase from the previous year, the bank noted. The cross-shareholding endemic in Japan is often criticized for supporting entrenched management and depressing stock valuations. Companies with a large portfolio of cross-holdings usually trade below their net asset value because they rarely sell these stocks and put the money better. For example, the Kyoto Banks A $ 2.9 billion stake in Nintendo represents approximately 85% of its market capitalization. While reducing cross-shareholdings has long been a goal of corporate governance overhaul in Japan, some recent events may have picked up the pace. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is expected to reorganize its Topix indices from April next year. The free float calculation to qualify for the leading index will exclude strategic holdings. Investor advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services have issued guidelines linking existing management support to cross-shareholdings. ISS recommends that investors vote against executives if a company’s cross-shareholdings are greater than 20% of its net assets. Glass Lewis suggested that shareholders vote against a company president if that ratio is 10% or more. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of companies in the first section of TSE have cross-holdings equal to 10% or more of their net assets, Goldman Sachs said. But it’s hard to say whether the outcome of cross-ownership will really continue. Such transfers are particularly difficult for banks, which view stakes as a means of maintaining relationships with customers. The rise of activist investors in Japan can help push companies in the right direction, but they still face strong resistance from management. Toshiba’s recent drama sums up this dynamic: Management, with the help of government officials, initially succeeded in brushing aside investor demands, although investors have now backed down. Long-time Japanese equity investors dreamed of more responsible managers who could take greater risks or make more money for shareholders. The fight is far from over, but recent events show that shareholders are increasingly on the rise. Write to Jacky Wong at [email protected] Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

