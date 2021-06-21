Japanese stocks follow Wall Street pullout on official Fed comments





TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks posted their biggest drop in four months on Monday, following the Wall Street liquidation last week, sparked by further comments from a Federal Reserve official that the central bank America could raise interest rates sooner than expected. Massive sales in Japan were seen in almost every sector, with all 33 Tokyo Stock Exchange industrial sub-indices except airlines trading lower. The Nikkei stock average fell 3.29% in its largest percentage decline since February 26, to close at 28,010.93, after hitting its lowest level in a month. The larger Topix slipped 2.42% to 1,899.45, also its biggest drop in four months. Following surprise projections of earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the US central bank on Wednesday, St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard further fueled the sell-off on Friday by saying the shift to faster tightening of politics was a “natural” response to economic growth. The three main Wall Street indices ended sharply lower on Friday. “The Japanese market is overreacting. First of all, the rate hikes are signs of an economic recovery,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities. The heavyweights of the index fell, with Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing losing 4.35%. Tech startup investor SoftBank Group lost 3.51% after the Wall Street Journal reported chief executive Masayoshi Son dissolved his long-standing personal loans with Credit Suisse. Chip-related stocks also pulled the Nikkei lower, with Tokyo Electron losing 4.02%, Advantest falling 4.49% and Shin-Etsu Chemical falling 5.74%. “But Japan must find its own coherent reason for a market rebound, as Japanese companies are already ramping up vaccine rollouts for their employees. Regular vaccine rollout could be a major reason for an economic recovery.” Giant Japanese companies join nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign ahead of the Olympics. Toyota Motor and telecommunications giant SoftBank Group are setting up clinics as part of a massive private sector vaccination campaign, which begins on Monday. (Reporting by Junko Fujita, editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

