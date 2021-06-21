Why Bandhan Bank’s share rose 8% today – business news





Bandhan Bank’s share rose 8% today after the Assam government announced relief as well as incentives for microfinance institutions (MFIs) lending. The stock ended up 7.91% at Rs 341.10 from the previous close of Rs 316.10. The company’s market capitalization reached Rs.54,938.06 crore on BSE. It has gained 14 percent over the past month. The share is above the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. ICICI Securities said that Bandhan Bank has witnessed some favorable developments over the past week. First, RBI’s advisory paper on Regulatory Harmonization for MFIs allays concerns about the bank being subject to the maximum number of lenders or the lending rate cap. Second, the Assam government’s decision to provide relief as well as an incentive for MFI lending will partially address one of the main concerns of its high stress pool in Assam (14% in 90+ dpd and 11% in 31-90 dpd bucket for Assam on March 21). “Bandhan Bank, with the highest market share in Assam (> 55% market share with exposure of 70 billion rupees), should naturally benefit from the program designed to maintain the culture of credit and promote responsible reimbursement behavior, ”he noted. “However, it is difficult to quantify the extent of the impact as borrower indebtedness not exceeding 125,000 rupees is eligible and Bandhan is actively shifting the borrower from MFIs to individual loans,” the house added. brokerage. Credit Suisse has upgraded the title to outperform and raised the target price to Rs 390 per share. “The Assam government’s MFI bailout will ease collections and credit costs. However, the potential stress of the second wave will keep slippages high,” the brokerage noted. However, CLSA maintained an “underperforming” call on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 per share. “The Assam government’s MFI package is expected to provide significant relief and it will be credit positive for the company’s Assam portfolio, but the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 could be significant,” the company noted. brokerage. The Assam government has held ongoing discussions with MFIs, as a result of which the outstanding loan amount was reduced to Rs 8,250 crore from Rs 12,500 crore and this will benefit 22 lakh poor and destitute women in the region. State, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam said Friday at a press conference. “The outstanding loan has decreased because MFIs have flouted the standards set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and these include granting a loan of over Rs 1.25 lakh to a group or ‘granting several loans to a person or a group,’ he added.







