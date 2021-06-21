Leading Cloud-Based Contact Center Platform LiveVox To Go Public Following Business Combination With Crescent Acquisition Corp

SAN FRANCISCO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LiveVox or the Company), a leading provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that it has completed its previously business combination announced with Crescent Acquisition Corp (Crescent) (formerly NASDAQ: CRSA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, on June 18, 2021. Louis Summe, founder and CEO of LiveVox, will continue to lead the company.

The combined company will operate as LiveVox Holdings, Inc. and its Class A common shares, units and warrants will trade under the symbols LVOX, LVOXU and LVOXW, respectively, on the Nasdaq Global Select market from June 22. 2021.

LiveVox is a leading provider of cloud-based digital customer service and engagement tools that seamlessly integrates customer engagement into a single pane of glass. LiveVoxs technology and mixed omnichannel approach to digital engagement and customer service enables the company to close deals against its competitors. The LiveVoxs platform offers unified data capabilities that make it easier to access customer data across different channels and the new AI-enabled LiveVox Bot. Combined with the integrated CRM and pre-integrated WFO capabilities, LiveVox is able to provide an improved agent and customer experience, easier setup, and lower total cost of ownership.

LiveVox will receive approximately $ 123 million on the company’s balance sheet to accelerate its growth by significantly increasing its investment in sales and marketing. The improved liquidity will also allow LiveVox to take advantage of additional growth opportunities in the future.

There has never been a more exciting time for LiveVox as we complete our merger with Crescent Acquisition Corp and become a public company, said Louis Summe, CEO of LiveVox. This is an important milestone in our 20-year journey, which reflects the hard work and passion of our employees and the tremendous support of our customers and partners. The LiveVoxs CCaaS 2.0 platform directly addresses the needs of today’s modern contact centers, aiming to help our customers adopt new technologies such as AI and voice analytics to take their performance to the next level. superior. We believe we were well positioned to accelerate our growth and capitalize on the huge market opportunity as contact centers continue to move towards digital transformation through unified cloud-based technology. In addition, our strengthened balance sheet will allow us to accelerate the expansion of our platform’s capabilities and improve our customer service and support programs.

We are delighted to continue to work closely with LiveVox and remain committed to the company’s mission, leadership and market-leading contact center software, said Rishi Chandna, Managing Director of Golden Gate Capital. We were pleased to support LiveVox’s strengthened balance sheet, which will allow LiveVox to increase its investment in sales and marketing to rapidly grow its customer base, while continuing to develop its critical technology. We look forward to supporting Louis Summe and the company to generate substantial value for all LiveVox stakeholders. We are deeply committed to the success of the company and are delighted to be long-term partners contributing to their growth.

We are excited to partner with the LiveVox leadership team and Golden Gate Capital as the company accelerates its growth towards a massive market opportunity, with the age-old move from contact centers to the cloud, Robert Beyer, Executive Chairman , and Todd Purdy, CEO of Crescent Acquisition Corp, jointly said. After bringing Crescent Acquisition Corp to the stock exchange, we searched for a market-leading company with a world-class management team, and in LiveVox we found this and much more.

A more detailed description of the terms of the transaction will be included in a current report on Form 8-K that will be filed by LiveVox with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Credit Suisse has served as a Senior Investment Officer, Financial Advisor and Capital Markets Advisor and BofA Securities, Inc. has served as a Private Placement Agent and Capital Markets Advisor for Crescent Acquisition Corp. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies Group LLC, Stifel Financial Corp and Piper Sandler Companies served as financial advisers to LiveVox. The Benchmark Co., LLC and Northland Securities, Inc. acted as capital markets advisers to LiveVox. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to LiveVox and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, is a leading cloud-based contact center platform. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management (CRM) and workforce optimization (WFO), LiveVox delivers exceptional experiences for agents and customers, while helping to reduce compliance risk. LiveVox’s reliable and easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies across channels of choice to help improve contact center performance. Founded in 2000, LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis, Colombia and Bangalore. To learn more, visit www.livevox.com.

About Crescent Acquisition Corp

Crescent was a special purpose acquisition company formed by Crescent Capital, Robert D. Beyer and Todd M. Purdy for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with over $ 17 billion in committed capital. The executives of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing in a wide range of industries and types of transactions, including closures, business divestitures and recapitalizations, as well as investments in debt and debt. public actions. Notable investments in software and services sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, BMC, Neustar, Ensemble Health Partners, Vector Solutions and 20-20 Technologies.

