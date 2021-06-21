Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot Offer: A 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus costs $ 60 (lowest ever)

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

If you are looking for an Instant Pot deal, your timing couldn’t be better.Amazon Prime Daystarted and continues through Tuesday, bringing significant discounts on the ever popular multicooker. The versatile kitchen sidekick got early price drops, including a historically low price for the popular — until during its Prime Day counter-sale.

The Instant Pot is the multicooker that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and warmer, with a sauté mode so you can make tender meats like brisket, beef stew, grated chicken and pork frayed from start to finish. It delivers meals that taste like they took hours to prepare, but in a fraction of the time, so it’s no surprise that they continue to be one of the hottest little kitchen appliances out there, especially if you can buy one on sale.

Wondering how to spot a multicooker offer? Instant Jars come in more variations than laptops, it seems, and prices are often ubiquitous.The main rule: $ 60 to $ 70 is the place to be for a 6 quart instant jar. Most instant pots are available in 3, 6, and 8 quart sizes, with the 6 quart models being the most popular for families. For a single person or even a couple, you could easily get away with a 3 quart.

Below are the best Prime Day deals live on Instant Jars on the web.

Instant pot The Duo Plus features a few key improvements over the original Duo, including an egg function and sterilization function for all of your picklers. According to our price tracker, this is the lowest level of Duo Plus on record. Amazon quickly matched the price of the same model in case you prefer to buy it there.

The Duo Nova has a few more features than the original Duo but remains an ideal first model for a multicooker novice. The Duo Nova combines seven appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, plate warmer and yogurt maker. The 3 quart size is perfect if you’re cooking for two or three, and $ 50 is a very tasty price.

Instant pot The popular 6 Quart Duo gets a little Disney flavor via Mickey himself. If you’re trying to teach kids to cook, this might be a fun way to get them interested.

Williams sonoma This specialized lid turns your Instant Pot into an air fryer and it works pretty well. The accessory typically costs $ 90, so hang it up while it’s on sale at Williams Sonoma.

Badge This Insignia multicooker does everything an Instant Pot does, but you’ll pay a third of the price. It also gets high marks in over 3,000 verified purchase reviews, so don’t worry if you’re not so familiar with the brand name. We dug and this low cost multicooker checks out.

Crock-Pot This is about as low as you’ll see any 6 quart multicooker drip. While Crock-Pot might not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of the modern pressure cooker, this imitation Instant Pot does everything you need and gets really good reviews in reviews. buyers.

Instant pot theLong liveappears to be an offshoot of the popular Duo model with the addition of vacuum and cake-making (!) options, according toInstantpotology. This Instant Pot does just about everything you’d want or need a multicooker to do and under $ 50 is about as low as you’ll see it go. It has 15 cooking settings: soup, meat / stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, stir-fry, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, hot and yogurt. Again, 6 pints is the most popular size – it’s big enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you’ll have a hard time storing it. It also has overheating protection, safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

