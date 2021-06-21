Bitcoin (BTC) price drops following China’s crackdown on crypto mining





A bitcoin mine near Kongyuxiang, Sichuan, China on August 12, 2016. Paul Ratje | The Washington Post | Getty Images Bitcoin fell to a two-week low on Monday following reports that China had stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. The world’s largest digital currency fell to $ 31,760 on Monday morning, falling below $ 32,000 for the first time since June 8, according to data from Coin Metrics. It was trading around $ 32,403 as of 8:20 am ET, down 8% on the day. Smaller competitors like Ether and XRP also fell, down 11% and 10% respectively. Many bitcoin mines in Sichuan were closed on Sunday after authorities in southwest China’s province ordered crypto mining to stop, according to a report of the Global Times newspaper supported by the Communist Party. More than 90% of China’s bitcoin mining capacity is expected to be shut down, according to the newspaper. Bloomberg and Reuters also reported on the movement of the Sichuan authorities. It follows similar developments in China’s Inner Mongolia and Yunnan regions, as well as calls from Beijing to stamp out crypto mining amid concerns over its massive energy consumption. In addition, the People’s Bank of Chinasaid mondayhe had urged Alipay, the payment service run by Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba, and some major banks to crack down on crypto trading. China has already banned financial institutions from providing crypto-related services. “China does this a lot,” Charles Hayter, CEO of crypto-data firm CryptoCompare, told CNBC by email. “When China sneezes, bitcoin catches a cold. But this regulatory muscle sag is often the simple fact that over the past eight years this story has turned heads at least three times.” China’s crackdown appears to have resulted in a significant drop in the hash rate or processing power of bitcoin, which fell sharply last month, according to data from Blockchain.com. It is estimated that 65% of the world’s bitcoin mining takes place in China. Bitcoin’s network is decentralized, which means that it has no central party or intermediary to approve transactions or generate new coins. Instead, the blockchain is maintained by so-called miners who rush to solve complex mathematical puzzles using computers specially designed to validate transactions. Whoever wins this race is rewarded with bitcoin. This energy-intensive process has raised growing concerns about the potential damage bitcoin has to the environment, with everyone from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sounding the alarm bells. China, where most of the bitcoin mining is concentrated, relies heavily on coal power. Last month, a coal mine in the Xinjiang region was flooded and shut down, taking nearly a quarter of bitcoin’s hash rate offline. However, miners in China often migrate to places like Sichuan, which are rich in hydropower, during the rainy season. And some industry efforts have been launched, including the Bitcoin Mining Council and the Crypto Climate Accord with the aim of reducing the carbon footprint of cryptocurrencies.

