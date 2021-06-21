ServisFirst Bancshares completes its transfer of listing to the New York Stock Exchange





NEW YORK – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of market data, technology and infrastructure, announced that ServisFirst Bancshares , Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as a listed company on the NYSE. ServisFirst Bancshares, one of the nation’s leading regional banks, will now be able to take advantage of all the benefits of membership in the NYSE community, which includes more than 2,300 of the largest, largest and most important companies. most innovative in the world. These advantages include Exchanges’s single market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership in the NYSE community also brings an unrivaled network of CEOs and business leaders, the unmatched brand visibility that comes from a stock exchange listing, and core investor relations services. Founded in Birmingham, Alabama, ServisFirst is a full-service commercial banking holding company focused on providing financial services to businesses and individuals through competitive products and cutting-edge technology. ServisFirst Bancshares is pleased to join the NYSE, the global leader in quotations with many of the world’s most established companies, in order to continue to deliver long-term value to our clients and shareholders, said Tom Broughton, President, President and CEO of ServisFirst Bancshares. We are delighted to welcome ServisFirst Bancshares as it transfers its listing to the NYSE and joins our community of the world’s largest companies, said John Tuttle, vice president and chief commercial officer of the NYSE group. We look forward to working with ServisFirst as they harness cutting edge technology to serve customers in the Southeastern United States. Almost 300 companies have transferred their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $ 1,000 billion in current market value. About the NYSE group NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of data, technology and market infrastructure. The NYSE group’s stock exchanges – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National – trade more volume of U.S. stocks than any other stock exchange group. The NYSE is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major stock option exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com About the intercontinental exchange Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services in major asset classes that provide our clients with access to essential workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our global fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics, and platforms that help our clients capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. AT ICE Mortgage Technology, we’re transforming and digitizing the US residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunities. Trademarks of ICE and / or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail and insurance-based investment products can be accessed on the website of the corresponding exchange under the heading Key information documents ( KIDS). Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s activities that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risk. and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to be limited to the risk factors in ICE’s annual report. Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. ICE-CORP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos