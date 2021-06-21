Logiq launches on the NEO Exchange





TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –NEO is delighted to welcome Logiq, Inc. (Logiq or the Company), a US-based global e-commerce and financial technology solutions provider, to NEO Exchange. Logiq started trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol LGIQ. Logiqs common stock will continue to trade in the United States on the OTCQX market under the name LGIQ. Logiqs DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution for brands and agencies. Through the integration of AI-based technology, the company provides a powerful option for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in need of data-driven online marketing solutions. In Southeast Asia, Logiqs AppLogiq offers a mobile application development as a service (PaaS) platform that enables hundreds of thousands of SMEs to build mobile applications with little technical expertise or knowledge. -make. The Company also offers a mobile fintech payment platform and hyper-local food delivery service. As a preeminent Canadian exchange, NEO illustrates how cutting-edge trading technology can increase investor confidence through increased visibility and liquidity, and raise the global profile of a publicly traded company, said Brent Suen, chairman and executive chairman of Logiq. Tom Furukawa, CEO of Logiqs, added: NEO and Logiq share a common vision in terms of leveling the playing field for stakeholders in our respective industries. NEO provides an exceptionally fair and transparent trading platform for investors and public companies, while Logiq enables SMEs to compete more effectively with e-commerce companies of any size. We look forward to a rewarding partnership with NEO Exchange in the years to come. Logiqs’ debut in Canadian financial markets on NEO further elevates our status as a Tier 1 exchange that fuels the innovation economy, commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO Exchange. WWe welcome Logiq to the NEO family, where they join an ever-expanding group of high-caliber, growth-oriented issuers. We look forward to providing Logiq with greater exposure to the investor community, improved trading quality and exceptional service, while supporting their continued success as a listing partner of choice. Investors can trade in shares of LGIQ through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service brokers. Logiq joins more than 140 companies and funds listed on the NEO stock exchange. NEO routinely facilitates about 15% of all volume traded in companies listed in Canada and about 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. About the NEO scholarship The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO prioritizes investors and offers trading access to all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook About Logiq inc. Logiq Inc. is a leading global provider of e-commerce solutions and business financial assistance, based in the United States. Its DataLogiq business segment provides an end-to-end data-driven e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that improve ROI on online marketing spend. Companys Fixel technology delivers streamlined online marketing with essential privacy features. In its AppLogiq business segment, the Logiqs Platform as a Service, under the CreateAPP brand, enables small and medium businesses around the world to easily build and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. . CreateAPP enables businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in a simple, affordable and highly effective way. CreateAPP is offered in 14 languages ​​in 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The Companys PayLogiq offers mobile payments and GoLogiq offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook







