Wingstop presents Thighstop, a virtual brand that sells chicken thighs

Wingstop has launched a virtual brand called Thighstop which sells chicken thighs and traditional sides, but not the wings. It is available on Thighstop.com and DoorDash.

found huge success developing a concept that moved chicken wings from an appetizer to the center of the plate.

This success has been accelerated by a robust digital infrastructure that has become a business case study in the past crisis year. Over time, several wing concepts emerged trying to duplicate these same results.

Now Wingstop is taking a page from their own playbook to create a concept that places the chicken thigh in the center of the plate. Wingstop today announced the launch of a virtual brand called Thighstop at its more than 1,400 locations across the country.

Boneless, breaded thighs are available on Thighstop.com and DoorDash and come naked or in a sauce with a choice of the brand’s 11 flavors. Thighstop will also serve Wingstops signatureranch and blue cheese dips, seasoned fries, fried corn and buns. Missing from the Thighstop banner are classic wings, boneless wings and tenders.

CEO Charlie Morrison said the brand hack was a way for the chain to address consumer fears of a shortage of chicken wings and mitigate volatile prices through a whole bird strategy.

For us it is important that we use all parts of the bird. This is our strategic supply chain plan where we can think about stabilizing prices and having a positive impact on the PnL (profit and loss accounts) of franchisees, while offering our customers something new and differentiated, he said on a call last week.

The launch can also provide an increase in material sales. Wingstop began testing bone-in chicken thighs last year and this test showed no signs of cannibalizing its signature wings. At the time, however, a larger deployment didn’t seem too urgent.

For now, we were going to focus on connecting with these new guests. We don’t think a new product will necessarily be the answer, Morrison said. when calling the chain’s fourth quarter results.

But plans change and these specific plans have arrived quickly, which was sort of the point here as wing volatility persists.

Product launches take a traditional approach, they incubate in a lab, become an idea, test, retest and at some point you say, okay, were ready to go. This takes lots of time. In this case, there is a legitimate challenge to the amount of chicken currently available, which negatively affects the price, so speed to market is critical, Morrison said. Getting it to market only virtually is how we drive speed to market.

There is obviously a correlation between this lack of chicken availability and price volatility. Chicken wing prices have doubled in large part because the same labor pressures that plague the entire restaurant industry are also plaguing poultry factories. For example, there were more than 200 job postings at a chicken processing plant in Georgia, but less than five people applied, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

We need human capital to increase our offer. Overall, volumes are down due to the inability to hire enough people to run the factories. In some factories, they are closing entire lines, Morrison said. It’s not just the restaurant industry that affects its electronic chips affecting sales of cars, equipment, stainless steel. It’s everywhere.

Morrison expects those job pressures to correct a bit by September, when extended unemployment benefits expire. In the meantime, he’s not worried about Thighstop’s additional volume potential affecting Wingstops staff.

This product fits seamlessly into our standard operating procedures. It has the potential to increase volumes, but even with manpower pressures and limited staff it was quite isolated, he said. Our list size is small, we operate a $ 2 million restaurant with only five or six people working on the line.

Meanwhile, franchisees see the thigh launch as a game changer, Morrison adds, because of their ability to moderate those volatile prices.

It takes 280 million chickens to satisfy our supply chain each year. With the thighs, the approach taken was to stimulate testing very quickly and increase the volume of the product and hand it over to the suppliers to implement. This impacts food costs and relieves some of the pressure, he said.

It seems like a victory over paperless operations, cost savings, a differentiated product. The demand is also there, Morrison said. While dark meat chicken thighs are much more common outside of the United States, including Europe and Asia, they are gaining more and more attention in the United States as demographics change and our palates are diversifying. Millennials are more exposed to dark meat chicken, according to a CoBank report, for example, while growing Latin American and Asian populations prefer it to white meat. Since 2000, the report notes that the market share of white breast meat has increased from 66% to 45%, while dark thigh meat has increased. from 12% to 30%.

Morrison said technology has also played a role in the thighs finally getting their due in the United States.

The thigh quarter has not been respected in the United States for a long time, while outside it is one of the favorites because this dark meat has more fat, is juicier, tastier and cooks well. better, he said. We have educated our culture in America to prefer the white meat product. I think it was difficult to gain ground on dark meat and thighs in particular. But the machines that de-bone the thigh and make all the muscle available for boneless and thong products, as well as the bone-in product, are starting to help it gain the respect it deserves.

There is also a major digital piece here that works in favor of Wingstops and deserves to be highlighted. Its thigh options are only available through its new native digital channel and exclusive delivery partner DoorDash. Currently, Wingstops digital chains account for 65% of all sales and they maintain that level even when dining rooms reopen.

Morrison wants to bring the chain’s digital transactions to 100% and launching a virtual brand through his existing digital brand is one way to achieve this.

Switching to a digital model will turn into real value. These transactions lead to a much higher check of at least $ 5 more, as people tend to spend more time with the menu, he said. We believe that we can go further than 65% with this [Thighstop]. It is a powerful statement for the future.