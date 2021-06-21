Magellan and Enterprise Partner with Intercontinental Exchange on New Houston Crude Oil Futures

TULSA, Okla. & HOUSTON & ATLANTA – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: MMP), Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) today announced the establishment of a new futures contract for the physical delivery of crude oil in the Houston area. The Midland WTI American Gulf Coast (ICE: HOU) contract is launched in response to market interest in a Houston-based index with greater scale, flow assurance and price transparency. It will use the capabilities and global reach of the industry-recognized state-of-the-art trading platform and is expected to be launched by ICE in early 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The quality specifications of the new futures contract will be consistent with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil from the Permian Basin with common delivery options to the Magellan East Houston (MEH) terminal or the Enterprise Crude Houston (ECHO) terminal. In support of this new futures contract, Magellan and Enterprise plan to discontinue their existing arrangements for delivery services under the current futures contracts deliverable to each terminal once the new contract receives regulatory approval and will be finalized.

Magellan is pleased to partner with Enterprise and ICE to deliver this cutting edge joint futures contract, said Aaron Milford, Chief Operating Officer of Magellan. The new contract improves the transparency, flexibility and marketability of Midland WTI crude oil for Gulf Coast and export customers while maintaining industry-recognized quality and consistency.

Harold Hamm, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Continental Resources and a founding member of the American Gulf Coast Select Best Practices Task Force Association, said, April 20e last year, when the Cushing, Oklahoma WTI contract traded at minus $ 38, it was a wake-up call to the oil industry that storage constraints and the landlocked location of Cushing’s contract were not. could no longer be ignored. I launched the American Gulf Coast Select Best Practices Task Force to develop specifications for a new US light crude oil price benchmark on the US Gulf of Mexico coast, and to advocate for its implementation and its adoption as the primary pricing point for the US oil markets. We believe that a futures contract in the country’s most interconnected market center, with a widely accepted quality specification, which settles with guaranteed delivery of crude oil, is an important new alternative for the industry. The working group worked tirelessly to create a transparent, liquid, water-based marker for this modern era. The Midland WTI American Gulf Coast futures contract established by the alliance between ICE, Magellan and Enterprise is a huge step forward for the industry and goes a long way towards accomplishing the mission the task force has been working on.

AJ Jim Teague, Co-Managing Director of the Managing Partner of Enterprises, and Michael Mears, Managing Director of Magellans, said: “We are grateful to Harolds for his continued leadership on behalf of the industry and his role as a champion. of this very important step for the industry.

Brent Secrest, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Enterprise General Partner, said, “We are excited about this new crude oil futures contract, which showcases the combined strength of two extensive and complementary networks of midstream assets. with a world-class trading platform to provide customers with greater reliability of supply, flexibility and price transparency. As the market hub for Permian Basin production, Houston represents the most logical choice for a new futures contract. Between Magellan and Enterprise, we provide access to almost all of the Houston area’s export capacity, redundant connectivity to all refineries in the region, a robust storage position on the Gulf Coast and interconnections. with all relevant supply pipelines, including those owned by third parties.

Jeff Barbuto, Global Head of Petroleum Markets at ICE, said: The combination of efforts with Magellan and Enterprise to set a benchmark for pricing for Midland grade WTI on the Gulf Coast allows ICE to provide the industry with a futures contract with over 4 million barrels per day of supply capacity. from Midland to Houston, access to domestic and foreign demand and nearly 60 million barrels of storage capacity in Magellan and Enterprise systems. Traded on the same global platform as the ICE Brent, Murban and Platts Dubai crude oil futures contracts, the new Midland WTI American Gulf Coast contract can also offer significant capital savings to the industry and provide quality. cutting edge that buyers have become accustomed to in the Houston Market.

Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan has the longest network of refined petroleum products pipelines in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the country’s refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Enterprise Products Partners LP is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of intermediate energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and products. petrochemicals. Our services include: the collection, treatment, treatment, transportation and storage of natural gas; NGL transport, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; terminals for the collection, transport, storage and export and import of crude oil; terminals for the transport, storage, export and import of petrochemical and refined products and related services; and a shipping company that operates primarily on the inland and intra-coastal waterway systems of the United States. Partnership assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services in major asset classes that provide our clients with access to essential workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Trades, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our global fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics, and platforms that help our clients capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. AT ICE Mortgage Technology, we’re transforming and digitizing the US residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunities.

