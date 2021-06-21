Crypto united, the purchase of $ 625 million from KKR

Despite years of lobbying, the Indian crypto industry has made little progress with regulators. Now, a handful of exchanges are considering uniting under the industry body IndiaTech and urging the government to quickly develop rules for the industry.

Crypto Exchanges Plans Multi-pronged Push For Regulation

Major Indian Crypto Exchanges Set To Join IndiaTech To Increase Pressure On Government To Regulate cryptocurrency in India, according to several industry sources. A multi-pronged approach could help raise awareness and push regulators to quickly establish a framework for digital tokens.

What is IndiaTech? IndiaTech.org, or Technology Services Industry Association, is an industry association representing mainstream internet startups, unicorns, and investors in India.

It serves as a collaborative platform and voice for Indian mainstream internet startups and their investors to support positive business, supportive policies and regulations, according to its website.

Who joins? ZebPay, for example. A senior official at another crypto exchange, who declined to be named, also said he was close to becoming a member of IndiaTech.

Senior executives from many other crypto exchanges have said they are considering the proposal to join IndiaTech, but added that their work with the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), which is part of the Internet and Mobile Association of India ( IAMAI), would continue.

It’s about trying different organizations and seeing what works, said an executive who is considering the proposal to join IndiaTech. There’s unlikely to be a single regulator anyway, so we’re just trying to do different things to see what works.

KKR invests $ 625 million in Vini Cosmetics for majority stake

KKR & Co. is investing $ 625 million in Vini Cosmetics for a controlling stake in what is the largest private equity buyout in the consumer goods sector in India.

ET was the first to report on this agreement on March 12.

Who buys, who sells: The secondary sale of shares was led by the founding group of Darshan Patel and Dipam Patel, who together owned 60% before the KKR investment.

According to sources,

KKR acquires 54% of Vini’s capital, setting its valuation at Rs 8,600 crore.

Westbridge Capital is increasing its stake to 23% from the current 21%.

The first investor Sequoia Capital is divesting part of its 17% stake.

The promoters have sold around 30% of the company’s capital, a source said.

The Patel brothers, who created Vini Cosmetics after the family sold Paras Pharmaceuticals to British multinational Reckitt Benckiser, will continue to hold a significant stake in the company and work with KKR for the next phase of the company’s growth, according to a press release. .

Darshan Patel will remain chairman and Dipam Patel will assume the duties of his deputy.

In other offers

Byju Raveendran– managed edtech company by Byju raised $ 50 million in a Series F funding round led by IIFL’s private equity fund and Maitri Edtech, according to the latest regulatory documents from business intelligence platform Toefler.

IIFR led the round with an investment of Rs 255 crore ($ 35 million), while Maitri Edtech invested Rs 108 crore ($ 15 million). Requests sent to Byju went unanswered on Monday evening. Entrackr.com first reported the development on Monday.

AI backwards, a SEBI-registered investment management startup, raised $ 1.2 million in a seed funding round led by Endiya Partners.

Progcap, a fintech startup focused on retail finance, raised $ 25 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global and existing investor Sequoia India at an undisclosed valuation.

Portla home fitness and wellness startup has raised an undisclosed amount from Kalaari Capital in its seed funding round. The funds will be used to develop the team in the areas of hardware, engineering and artificial intelligence and expand the sales and marketing efforts for the Portl product line in India.

Read also: Zoomcar backed by Sequoia is considering listing in US via SPAC

Twitter officials open to questioning by video call

Twitter officials are ready to be available by video call for questioning in the Viral video case from Ghaziabad and requested changes to the notice issued to them, SSP city Amit Pathak said on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Police, however, have nothing to do with it and weigh a second opinion against the microblogging platform.

Twitter on the platform: A delay in accepting India’s revised IT rules, which went into effect on May 26, caused problems for Twitter, which may have lost its intermediary status under Indian law, a reported ET on June 16. Since then he has been on the dock for failing to block video of an attack on an elderly man in Loni, Ghaziabad.

On June 17, the UP police summoned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari will appear outside a police station in Ghaziabad in connection with the video.

MD Manish Maheshwari will appear outside a police station in Ghaziabad in connection with the video. A day earlier, UP police filed an FIR against Twitter Inc., its Indian unit and 7 others in connection with the video. This is the first FIR filed against Twitter in India.

In other news on social networks: Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to suspend the opinion of the Indian Competition Commission (ICC) asking them to provide certain information regarding an investigation ordered by it in the new privacy policy of the messaging app .

During the hearing, the vacation chamber of judges Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh said they did not want to deal with the merits of the case as the main complaints were pending before a chamber headed by the judge in chief. “We will pass a decree. The case will be registered on July 9 (date already set for the main petitions)”, said the judiciary.

Challenging but necessary changes at Wipro, says president

The changes that Wipro Ltd. made over the past six months under new CEO Thierry Delaporte were “difficult but necessary,” but India’s third-largest IT services company is well positioned to leverage and enable such transformations, wrote President Rishad Premji in the company’s annual report for FY21.

According to Premji’s scion, the demand for talent will outstrip supply and become a key dependency for growth as businesses and industries accelerate their digital adoption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the rapid digital switchover, the demand for talent will exceed the supply and become a key dependency for growth. We are already seeing new delivery models, such as work from anywhere and crowdsourcing, becoming the mainstay. Wipro President Rishad Premji

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit businesses last year, it accelerated their digital journeys. But Indian companies have only scratched the surface of the potential of cloud technology, according to a new article from CII and Deloitte.

China expands crypto crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

The People’s Bank of China recently summoned some banks and payment institutions, urging them to crack down on cryptocurrency trading. The PBOC, the central bank of China, has urged institutions to launch extensive checks on customer accounts to identify people involved in cryptocurrency transactions and to quickly shut down their payment channels.

Bitcoin fell 10% at the right time.

The bullish run of cryptocurrencies around the world had reignited speculative trading in China, where people buy cryptocurrencies using the yuan through bank accounts or payment platforms. Last month, three associations banned crypto-related financial services, but the organizations are much less powerful than the PBOC.

