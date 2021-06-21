Canacol Energy Ltd. tests 35.5 MMSCFPD at Aguas Vivas 1,

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Company”) (TSX: CNE) (OTCQX: CNNEF) (BVC: CNEC) is pleased to provide the following update regarding its Aguas Vivas 1 exploration well and drilling program for short-term appreciation. The Company also provides information on its dividend program.

Aguas Vivas 1 exploration well tests 35.5 MMSCFPD

As previously reported, the Aguas Vivas 1 exploration well encountered an actual vertical depth of 412 feet (ft TVD) from a net gas field in the Cienaga de Oro sandstone reservoir (CDO), the net gas field the thickest ever encountered by the Company in its history.

The CDO sandstone reservoir was drilled over a 145 ft TVD interval and drill pipe tested. The well sank at a final rate of 35.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfpd) with a wellhead pressure of 1013 psi and without water after a 22 hour test period. The average flow rate achieved during the recorded test period was 17.2 MMscfpd. The well has been connected to the Jobo gas treatment facility and is in continuous production.

Aguas Vivas 2 Spuds, Aguas Vivas 3 to be drilled back to back

The Aguas Vivas 2 appraisal well was drilled on June 12, 2021 and targets a planned total depth of approximately 8,419 ft MD in the CDO sandstone reservoir, the main target of the well. At the end of the drilling operations, the Aguas Vivas 2 appraisal well will be cased and completed and the drilling rig will be used to immediately dig the Aguas Vivas 3 appraisal well.

The Company will provide an update on drilling and test results as they become available.

Announces dividend of CA $ 0.052 per share

The Company has announced that it has declared a dividend of C $ 0.052 per share, payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is June 29 . , 2021. This dividend is considered an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) will be paid in Canadian dollars (CAD) on July 15, 2021.

For shareholders trading on the Colombia Stock Exchange (BVC), the Colombian peso equivalence will be calculated based on the exchange rate certified by the Banco de la Republica (Central Bank) on the date of monetization and will be published accordingly on the SIMEV website. www.superfinanciera.gov.co

Shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Form NR301 will be mailed to non-resident shareholders of record on the dividend registration date by Olympia Trust Company, Canacols’ transfer agent. In order to benefit from the preferential rate, you must complete and return the form as soon as possible. Failure to provide a completed Form NR301 will result in Olympia withholding the statutory withholding tax rate of 25% from any payment to registered non-resident shareholders. If you have already completed Form NR301, you do not need to complete a new form.

Instructions on how to correctly complete NR301 can be found on the back of the form. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker should contact their broker directly. They do not need to return a form to Olympia.

Shares traded on the Colombia Stock Exchange

Dividend payments will be subject to withholding at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders who are entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty should contact their broker or agent to submit Form NR301. Brokers should submit Form NR301 on behalf of their shareholders to Deposito Centralizado de Valores (Deceval) as soon as possible. If you have already completed Form NR301, you do not need to complete a new form.

Form NR301 can be downloaded at:

https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/cra-arc/formspubs/pbg/nr301/nr301-13e.pdf

For your information, a Spanish version of Form NR301 can be downloaded at:

http://canacolenergy.co/es/investors/stocks-dividends/dividend-forms/

The content hereof is not tax advice. Do not use or trust any of the content without first seeking independent tax advice.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company whose activities are concentrated in Colombia. The Company’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America and the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbols CNE, CNNEF and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words. , or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “occur”, including, without limitation, statements relating to estimated production rates of the Company’s properties and expected work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ. substantially from those projected in the forward forecast. staring statements. The Company cannot guarantee that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are established as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These factors include the risks inherent in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, uncertainties associated with the interpretation of drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, price fluctuations. energy, the possibility of unforeseen cost or cost overruns or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include the risks associated with dealing with foreign governments as well as the country risk associated with conducting international business, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Contractual realized gas sales are defined as gas produced and sold plus gas revenue received from designated bought deal contracts.

Converting to Boe – The term boe is used in this press release. Boe can be misleading, especially if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of cubic feet of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalent is based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent value equivalence at the wellhead. In this press release, we expressed the boe using the Colombian conversion standard of 5.7 Mpi :: 1 barrel required by the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy. Since the value ratio of natural gas to crude oil based on current natural gas and crude oil prices is very different from the energy equivalence of 5.7 Mcf: 1, using a conversion on a 5.7 Mcf: 1 basis may be misleading as an indication. valuable.