Lordstown executives sold millions of dollars in stock before the issues became public





Regulatory documents show that five Lordstown executives, including its former CFO and current chairman, sold more than $ 8 million in shares in early February. The Wall Street Journal first reported transactions. In one case, John Vo, who oversees Lordstown’s propulsion division, sold 99.3% of his acquired shares, earning him more than $ 2.5 million. Lordstown chairman Rich Schmidt sold 39% of his acquired shares and earned $ 4.6 million, according to the documents. Other executives have also sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock. The 17th of March, Lordstown Engines reported a net loss of $ 100.6 million in 2020, on revenue of just $ 2.6 million. Lordstown has yet to start delivering its Endurance van, which the company says will be available by the end of 2021. The company said in a statement that “the officers’ transactions were made for reasons unrelated to the performance of the company or the viability of Endurance, and each of these directors and officers retained substantial equity stakes. of Lordstown Motors in the form of shares and options as a result of the sales and transfers described in the company’s public records. “ But the timing of sales – a month before the company’s earnings report – is unusual. Many companies prevent executives from selling stocks for a period leading up to their financial disclosures. Lordstown executives sold the stock midway through $ 20 a share, near its all-time high. The stock began to fall after the sales of executives’ shares. Shares fell further after the company’s disappointing quarterly financial report. They fell further in late March after Hindenburg Research, a firm that bets a company’s stock price will drop, questioned the validity of contracts Lordstown Motors had told investors it had in hand. He also said that the an Endurance caught fire during its first test drive. Lordstown stock fell below $ 9 in May. Shares fell 4% to $ 10.20 on Monday. The controversial stock sales are the latest flaw by the company, which is named after the former General Motors Ohio plant it took over after the automaker sold it. Lordstown last week said it did not have firm orders for its vehicles, going back on assurances it gave earlier this week that the company had enough buyers engaged for its van to maintain the production until 2022. This news follows the announcement of the resignation of its CEO and CFO. Lordstown has not given a concrete reason for the departures of CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez.

