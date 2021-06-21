Membership Collective Group announces filing of registration statement for proposed initial public offering

LONDON–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Membership Collective Group (MCG), a global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club and Soho Home, and associated digital platforms, today announced that it has filed a declaration of ” registration on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the Price range of the proposed offer have not yet been determined. MCG has applied to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MCG.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley will act as joint lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and HSBC will be the associated bookkeepers. Citibank will act as co-manager.

About the Collective Membership Group

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform for physical and digital spaces that connects a dynamic, diverse and global membership group. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and thrive anywhere in the world. We started with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have developed a private membership network with a global presence. Members from all over the world engage with MCG through our global portfolio of 28 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interior and style retail brand of life – and our digital channels. www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

