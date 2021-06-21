Kentucky State Prison Visits Resumed







FRANKFORT, Ky. This week, those incarcerated in Kentucky will be allowed to receive visitors for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The changes to visitation rules only apply to state-run prison services and juvenile justice establishments. Governor Andy Beshear said the visits would open once vaccination rates, both for inmates and staff, hit 80%. Critics of the process said Kentucky jails had been put on hold, waiting months for vaccine doses after nursing home residents began receiving theirs – only to hit another bump when the vaccine was released. Johnson & Johnson has been suspended. A number of institutions have experienced outbreaks of the virus, resulting in more than 9,000 cases among Kentucky inmates and prison staff. At least 53 people have died, with the majority of the deaths reported to the Kentucky State Reformatory. On average, prisons have recorded more than 500 cases of COVID-19 each since the start of the pandemic. Today, Kentucky COVID-19 case prisons are thin, if not zero. On Friday, there was an active inmate case from a county jail now at the Roederer Correctional Complex and an active staff case in Green River. RELATED: College Vaccine Requirements | Data shows college age group has highest percentage of positive cases Last month, Governor Beshear issued a warning about how quickly the number of cases can change. “Remember this is a setting where if there is an outbreak of COVID we have seen that the speed with which it can spread can be devastating, so we are taking precautions while opening the visits.” The dates and times of the visit will be published on the DOC and DJJ websites. The updated visitation policy does not apply to county jails. In order to visit someone at one of these facilities, you must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of your vaccination. Visits will be limited to two people per inmate. Masks and social distancing will also be expected. The state said prisons will still offer virtual tours. Make it easy for yourself to update with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. Do you have a tip? E-mail [email protected], visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







