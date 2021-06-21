Ford hires Franck Louis-Victor, ex-Renault director, to lead new companies

Former Renault Group executive Franck Louis-Victor will join Ford Motor Co. on July 1 as vice president of new business, the Dearborn automaker announced on Monday.

His role is critical in developing and implementing a strategic plan for the Ford + plan to create new value for customers and stakeholders, the company said in a press release. He will oversee the New Business Platform team.

Louis-Victor, 48, will lead large-scale initiatives, including the company’s “existing and emerging portfolio of capabilities in areas such as autonomous vehicles and mobility services, as well as the Ford incubator, Ford X Ford said.

He brings to the 118-year-old company over two decades of experience in data and mobility startups, connected vehicles and new services at long-established companies and the companies he founded. and directed, Ford said in its statement.

“More recently, Louis-Victor oversaw the development and implementation of new business models and revenue sources for Renault, including an augmented multimedia system that brought together startups to design and develop new technologies and services for vehicle platforms and artificial intelligence, ”said Ford.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement that the company is accelerating the development of “disruptive technologies and focusing on being a leader in areas that enhance lifelong relationships with customers and give them freedom. of increasing movement “.

He praised the new hire as a man who brings “great experience” that will help his new team and Ford as a whole “nurture new ideas throughout the start-up phase, with the best opportunities launched on their own or integrated into our business units.

Scott Griffith, CEO of Ford Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Businesses, will report to Louis-Victor. Griffith served as interim head of new business.

Louis-Victor and his team “will identify areas in which Ford can take and stay ahead of its competitors by creating more enriching customer experiences, with high value-added movements in the automotive and mobility sectors”, Ford said in his press release. “This will include strategically disrupting the way the business thinks and acts on behalf of these customers.”

In addition to Renault, Louis-Victor served as global director of the alliance, Connected Vehicles Cloud and Services for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance for nearly three years starting in 2016, Ford noted in its announcement. He spent several years in mobility and automotive start-ups after starting his career in IT in France in 1998.

Louis-Victor holds a master’s degree in physics from the University of Bordeaux in France and a bachelor’s degree in automotive design from the Franco Sbarro School of Automotive Design in Switzerland.

Ford did not include any remarks from Louis-Victor in its press release.

A little over a year ago, he published a series of articles on the transformation of the automotive industry on LinkedIn. The first, dated March 9, said in part:

“The societal contribution of the automobile has gone from being a vector of freedom and pleasure to a bulky and polluting object. In addition, the mode of access to a new vehicle (dealership sales process, budget, maintenance, complexity, rapid amortization, taxes) no longer corresponds to the way people consume: 24/7 access via the online marketplace, instantaneity, versatility, home delivery, low engagement. Buying, owning and driving a car has become a chore, in and around big cities. But it remains an obligatory companion which gives access to work, to food, services, friends and family, everywhere else. And no matter what dogmatic enemies say, cars are still a work of art, sophisticated and emotional objects that are the result of the fantastic work and bubbling brains of millions of workers around the world. At the same time, our industry is facing enormous technical challenges which will impact its commercial performance: the fall of diesel, uncertainty about electricity, autonomous driving. What future and what axes of transformation can we envisage? Should we transform parts of our business or totally reinvent the industry? Newcomers like Tesla are enjoying niche success, but are these new programs scalable? Is the mass-produced Model 3 applicable to global market volumes of nearly one hundred million cars, which only large OEMs (car manufacturers) can process today? “It is a strong and transformed industry, which has faced many challenges, phases of rise and fall, and has learned to support technological, regulatory and social developments. “But something has never changed in his conviction, built on the foundations of Fordism: the salvation for the OEM lies in the series production and sale of new cars, the repetitive industrial processes to secure the margins, the lower affordable costs and prices, standardized channels. Volume is one of the main (key performance indicators) KPI … “It looks like our industry should take a look at its global business model canvas to restart a new cycle. Switching to electricity, with consequences still uncertain, and despising Tony Starks Tesla may not be enough. “The challenge is exciting and strategic for the survival of a vital part of the global economy. It offers great opportunities that are worth seizing by players ready to spread their wings. Put your records upright, tie your seat belts, get ready for take off. “

