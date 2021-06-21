Soho House moves closer to going public on the New York Stock Exchange – Skift

The parent company behind Soho House, the global chain of members-only clubs, ended months of speculation on Monday by officially filing its intention to go public.

The company plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the Membership Collective Group name and the symbol “MCG”, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. While the record indicates plans to raise up to $ 100 million in the process, that figure is usually a placeholder on initial public offerings. There was no mention of the number of shares that would be offered.

Soho House founder Nick Jones said the IPO will help grow the company, which has 30 clubs around the world, according to the company’s website.

After 25 years, we now find ourselves in a position to be a global platform for our members. I am incredibly proud of how we have grown social, corporate and retail memberships under Soho House, and have evolved our platforms to create new opportunities for our existing members, as well as new members. potentials, Jones wrote in a letter included in the SEC filing. . We will continue to open physical Houses by expanding our presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa and launching new types of membership that can be extended globally.

The physical Soho Houses are the bread and butter of the business. As of early April, there were over 119,000 members on various MCG platforms. But more than 111,000 of them were part of Soho House, where annual memberships cost around $ 3,500 to access the entire global network. MCG plans to have 46 Soho Houses in operation by the end of 2023, with a long-term growth goal of adding three to five properties each year.

There are also Cities Without Houses memberships for those who live in cities without a physical Soho House but can access one of the clubs whenever they visit a city they are in. There is also a Soho Works coworking concept, Scorpios beach club in Greece and Ned membership club in London.

Other membership alternatives include Soho Friends, a type of membership that grants access to some aspects of a Soho House, but not all, like room usage and restaurant discounts. There is also a subscription platform for the company’s home retail brand.

There are also plans to launch a digital-only platform, Soho House Digital Membership, which is expected to launch later this year.

Providing a new digital-only option will make our members truly global and diverse, allowing the best creators around the world to make meaningful connections with each other: from a producer based in Ghana to a 22-year-old screenwriter in West Hollywood, or the founder of ‘an emerging tech start-up in Jakarta to a digital designer in Beirut, Jones wrote.

Numbers

Soho House was somewhat of a resilient hotel entity despite the pandemic that resulted in the temporary suspension of operations at many of its clubs and the layoff of 1,000 employees. The company maintained a 92% member retention rate for the duration of 2020, according to the filing. There was even a global waiting list of 48,000 people to become a member earlier this year.

But Soho House never made a profit, even before the pandemic. The company lost $ 235 million in 2020, $ 128 million in 2019 and $ 90 million in 2018. The company lost $ 93 million in the first quarter of this year.

The company had a deficit of $ 848 million at the start of April, and the prospectus notes that this is largely due to expenses related to opening new clubs and launching complementary businesses.

Chase changing customer tastes

This is not Soho Houses ‘first attempt at an IPO: the London-based members’ club ended plans to go public in 2018, when the company was then valued at $ 2 billion.

The company confidentially filed documents earlier this year with the SEC that could ultimately value the company up to $ 4 billion, Sky News reported in April.

This latest move towards the IPO comes as demand for summer leisure travel is expected to accelerate rapidly in many parts of the world. But analysts expect additional demand for more exclusive entities like a Soho House.

More and more companies and groups are very keen to explore and expand the concept of membership. This has all been fueled by the pandemic and its impact on the way we live, work and play, Gilda Perez-Alvarado, global CEO of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, told Skift. Maybe you are traveling to a certain city where there is an exclusive space where you can stay that gives you a more residential and very personal outreach service. This is the winning formula for the future.

Soho House is banking on this idea.

We believe these trends will only accelerate and the freedom to be able to choose where to live and work, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to have a significant impact on our target market, l company included in the prospectus. We believe this will create an even greater demand for organized communities that can grow and prosper in a more deliberate environment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.