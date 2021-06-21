How to spot fake reviews on Prime DayExBulletin





toggle legend Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Rich Pedroncelli / AP Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event began with the most discounted items in its history. Over the next two days, customers can purchase discounted items, Amazon-branded products, or any other tchotchke they want. One thing to keep in mind when shopping on Prime Day: fake product reviews on Amazon and on social media. Fake reviews often appear when consumers receive payment or discounts from businesses looking for positive reviews. They are sometimes easy to spot, just look for overly positive or promotional language, but they are often devious and misleading. Online reviews are an integral part of the shopping experience. This is often the deciding factor in whether a customer splurges on an item. In addition to deceiving customers, bogus reviews online can also hurt competitive offerings from credible small businesses and undermine brand confidence. Amazon has struggled to crack down on fake reviews for years, though it has ramped up operations to detect and prevent them over time. In 2020, Amazon identified more than 200 million fake reviews on its site before they were published. But they are growing elsewhere. In one blog post Since last week, Amazon said it has noticed a tendency for customers to post fake reviews on social media sites. On average, social media platforms take five days to remove them after they are identified by Amazon. There is no foolproof way to tell honest reviews from dishonest reviews, but taking every review with a grain of salt is a place to start. Take a close look at the words used in each review: Does the language seem too flowery, too jargon, too similar to the other reviews? Looking at the user who posted the review can also help. Beware of generic sounding names or accounts without a profile picture. There are technological solutions, too: Web browser extensions like Fakespot and ReviewMeta both use algorithms to analyze product reviews and determine which are the most genuine. Equally important is not to rely on reviews as the sole deciding factor in purchasing a product. Back up your searches with information from other non-branded websites. If you are thinking of buying this cheap pasta maker, check out credible consumer reports and pasta making blogs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos