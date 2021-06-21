Connect with us

Nostromo raises $ 13.6 million for its ice-powered clean energy storage system, to begin trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TEL AVIV, Israel – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Nostromo (https://www.nostromo.energy), a pioneering cold energy storage company, markets the world’s most advanced energy storage technology based on modular ice cells for commercial and industrial buildings. The technology harnesses the power of renewable energy to meet the growing demand for cooling driven by global warming, while reducing stress on the grid. June 21stst, the company has completed a merger with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange listed company (TASE) Somoto, raising $ 13.6 million in the process.

In recent years, we have witnessed the rapid growth and deployment of lithium-ion energy storage systems. This has raised growing concern about the serious environmental consequences and safety concerns posed by these batteries. Now more than ever, there is a need to adopt and invest in safe, environmentally friendly and efficient storage solutions that support the integration of renewable energies.

Air conditioning and cooling account for up to 40% of total peak demand, according to a study conducted by the World Energy Agency (EIA). By 2050, global demand for electricity for cooling is expected to triple.

The solution

Nostromo has developed the world’s most advanced cold energy storage system. The system is based on encapsulated ice cells (IceBrick) which allow modular installation in commercial buildings and factories. The modular structure of the cells is economical in space and volume, which allows rapid installation on roofs, in basements or along walls. The system “charges” cold energy during hours when electricity demand is low or there is a surplus of renewable energy, and “offloads” the energy during peak consumption hours, relieving the grid of electricity. high demands for air conditioning electricity.

Nostromo is an ideal solution for data centers, office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, factories and other facilities that support large electricity demands for air conditioning and cooling. Other benefits of changing demand for electricity during peak hours for air conditioning include the ability of buildings to meet other energy demands, such as recharging electric vehicles, without additional investment in infrastructure. . In addition, several Nostromo systems can scale up to a capacity of several MWh, forming a virtual power plant.

Nostromo’s proprietary technology has gained ground over the past two years. In April, Nostromo announced a 20-year agreement with the prestigious Hilton Beverly Hills hotel to install a 1.5 MWh system (serving both the Hilton and the adjacent Waldorf Astoria). Nostromo also signed an agreement with Sandstone Properties for the construction of a 900 kWh system in an office building in Los Angeles and a memorandum of understanding with Westfield, one of the largest owners and operators of large shopping centers in the United States, to install sound systems at sites.

Nostromo also has R&D projects with strategic players, such as the energy giant Royal Dutch Shell, the Israel Electric Company and partnerships with leading US engineering companies. In February, Mr. Mayo A. Shattuck III, president of the American energy giant Exelon, announced a personal donation of $ 500,000 investment in Nostromo. In July, Nostromo will cut the ribbon on its latest project, a 600 kWh system installed on the roof of the manufacturer of advanced medical devices, Medinal. In addition to the savings in electricity costs, the system provides critical backup to Medinol’s cleanroom cooling system.

“To accelerate the transition to renewable energies, energy storage solutions are needed on a massive scale. Nostromo’s energy storage technology offers an innovative, highly efficient, clean, sustainable, scalable and secure alternative to lithium-based storage, ”says Yoram Ashery, CEO of Nostromo,“ Our technology provides a solution to the energy needs of air conditioning systems, which are the biggest consumer on the network. ”

The transition of Nostromo from a private to a public company is an important step that will allow us to accelerate our market penetration and continue the widespread implementation of our technology, adds Yaron Ben Nun, Founder, CTO and President of Nostromos. We firmly believe that our solution will help in the fight against global warming, which is everyone’s business, so inviting public investors to take part in our trip seems a natural evolution as a company.

“Nostromo provides a solution to one of the most inconceivable problems of the 21st century,” said Ilana Shoshan, general manager of the company’s operations on the west coast of the United States. thousands of homes and businesses during peak summer hours. Large-scale deployment of Nostromo systems in commercial and industrial buildings can help prevent the phenomenon.

About Nostromo

Founded in 2017, Nostromo (a public technology company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange) offers a clean, safe and highly efficient energy storage solution, the Nostromo IceBrick, to store energy during off-peak hours or during peak hours. solar power and use it for cooling during peak hours and can be deployed on a large scale. For more information visit https://www.nostromo.energy

