Best Electric Toothbrush Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2021 – WWD

There is something to smile about when practicing good oral hygiene. And to add some power to your oral care routine, a wise investment would be in an electric toothbrush. These devices enhance your brushing style by targeting areas that need extra support with rotating brush heads to help remove more plaque than a standard manual brush. For Amazon Prime Day, which takes place on June 21-22, we’ve picked some of the best deals on electronic toothbrushes. To get these amazing sales, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member for big savings, but if you are not registered there is a 30 day free trial you can use to test the waters. In addition to giving you access to Prime Day, an Amazon Prime membership guarantees you benefits, such as fast two-day shipping and streaming TV and movies through Amazon Prime Video. Plus, until June 22, style mavens can get $ 15 off a minimum of $ 100 first Prime cabinet order with code PRIMEW15OFF. With this program, you can try eight parts, pay for the ones you want, and return the ones you don’t want at no additional cost. You can also register Drop be the first informed of fashion news and Same day delivery, which is free on qualifying orders of $ 35 and over. Buy in advance for your own at-home dentist experience. Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit the Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is an Amazon exclusive device that comes with an adult smart electric toothbrush handle and head, charger, carrying case, and extra charging brush head. Smart technology connects via Bluetooth to an app to help you target the right places. Charge it for 10 days of autonomy. Get it now for 24% off.





$ 84.99

$ 64.89



Buy now

Oral-B Smart Limited Battery Electric Toothbrush the Oral-B Smart Limited Battery Electric Toothbrush includes rechargeable handle, charger, two brush heads and travel case. This innovative device incorporates position sensing technology, which combines Bluetooth, your smartphone and facial recognition technology to provide real-time oral care feedback. The 360 ​​SmartRing comes with LED lights and helps track your brushing pressure. Get 38% off the original price of Prime Day.





$ 129.99

$ 79.97



Buy now

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Black the Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Black fuels your brushing experience with up to 800 brush strokes per second, and with 500 millibars of pressure, it promises to remove 300 percent more plaque than a regular toothbrush. Connect via Bluetooth and follow your brushing habits with real-time feedback via the Oral-B app. Get 27% off Prime Day.



$ 109.94

$ 79.97



Buy now

Sonic electric toothbrush 7am2m Powered by its sonic technology, which delivers 31,000 strokes per minute, the Sonic electric toothbrush 7am2m promises to help whiten teeth and remove stains within two weeks of use. The package includes six brush heads that can last up to a year without having to purchase more.



$ 25.99



Buy now

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition offers 62,000 gentle brush strokes in about two minutes. It promises to brighten your smile within a week of use thanks to its DiamondClean brush head, which incorporates densely packed bristles that help remove stains. Use the AdaptiveClean brush head for a deep cleaning that removes 10 times more plaque than a standard toothbrush. Perfect for traveling, the USB travel case ensures you are powered for a megawatt smile.



$ 169.99



Buy now









