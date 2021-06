Yahsat joins the rush for public market listings

Emirati fleet operator TAMPA, Florida Yahsat plans to list at least 30% of its shares on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange in the third quarter of this year. Mubadala, the UAE’s public investment company, will remain the majority shareholder of satellite operators after its IPO. Mubadala has owned Yahsat since its founding in 2007, as part of efforts to expand the UAE economy beyond oil and gas. In line with our mandate to drive the technological transformation and economic diversification of the UAE, we strive to develop a world-class innovation and technology ecosystem that attracts investment to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, said Musabbeh. Al Kaabi, CEO of United Arab Emirates. investments in Mubadala and president of Yahsat. Mubadala has supported the growth of Yahsats since its inception, enabling it to become one of the world’s leading providers of fixed and mobile satellite communications. Yahsat said it provides broadband, broadcast and mobility services to more than 150 countries with its fleet of five satellites. Two of these satellites came from another Emirati operator Thuraya, who Yahsat acquired in 2018 as part of its increasingly global ambitions. Yahsat awarded Airbus Defense and Space a contract in August 2020 to build a satellite to refresh Thurayas’ old L-band network, scheduled to launch in 2024. Yahsat and Airbus recently completed a preliminary design review (PDR) to build the Thuraya 4-NGS satellite, which will target maritime devices, Internet of Things and data solutions. It’s part of a $ 500 million program that Yahsat says will transform Thurayas space and ground systems to pave the way for next-generation products. Ali Al Hashemi, who replaced Masood Sharif Mahmood as Yahsat CEO in April after nearly nine years in the role, said the public market business plans will help him build on our strong national partnerships. and international and to invest in new technologies to stimulate future growth. . Yahsat Plans To Sell Between 731.9 Million And 975.9 Million Shares, Offer Document Says advertised in The National newspaper, corresponding to a participation of between 30 and 40%. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Merrill Lynch International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc coordinate the listing. Space technology startup investor Seraphim Capital on June 11 announced its intention to trade on the London Stock Exchange, amid an industry’s growing trend towards public markets.

