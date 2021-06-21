Stevanato Group files registration statement for its initial public offering | Business

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 21, 2021–

Stevanato Group SpA (the Company), one of the world’s leading providers of containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, today announced that it has filed a declaration registration on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the Offer). A portion of the ordinary shares will be issued and sold by the Company and a portion will be sold by its shareholder Stevanato Holding Srl The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offer have not yet been determined. The Offer is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance whether, or when, the Offer may be completed or as to the size or actual terms of the Offer. The Company intends to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol STVN.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies will act as principal bookkeepers. Citigroup, KeyBanc Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair will act as bookkeepers.

The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet come into effect. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is one of the world’s leading providers of containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group offers an integrated end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that meet the needs of customers throughout the life cycle of medicines at every stage of development, clinical and commercial. The core capabilities of the Stevanato Group in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are at the heart of its ability to deliver value-added solutions to customers.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend to”, “plan”, “estimate”, “aim”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “target” and similar expressions (or negative) identify some of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding, among other things, the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and performance. sector in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to occur. of the Company are materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are related to factors that the Company is not in a position to control or estimate with precision, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants. , the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company’s ability to continue to fund itself to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or trends or conditions economic or technological. In particular, the Company may decide not to proceed with an initial public offering within the timeframe it currently expects or not to proceed at all, due to a number of important potential factors, including conditions in the US capital markets, negative global economic conditions, negative developments in the Company’s activity, or unfavorable or regulatory developments. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on such statements, particularly in relation to a contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

