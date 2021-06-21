Speedrack to Create 164 New Manufacturing Jobs at $ 64.5 Million West Michigan Plant

KENT COUNTY, MI – A manufacturer of pallet racking and warehouse storage infrastructure is expected to create 164 new jobs at a planned $ 64.5 million facility in Walker.

Sparta-based Speedrack Products Group opened its new manufacturing facility and headquarters on Monday, June 21, in an industrial park off Northridge Drive. Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the event along with a host of other local and state officials.

Speedrack Products’ investment in Walker will create important jobs in our manufacturing sector and help us continue our economic recovery and get Michigan back to work, Whitmer said.

This new facility strengthens Speedracks ‘presence in Western Michigan and further emphasizes the importance of our states’ talented manufacturing workforce. With the help of companies like Speedrack, we can rebuild our state’s economy stronger than ever.

Speedrack makes warehouse shelves and racks similar to those seen on the Home Depot sales floor. Walker was chosen from sites in Indiana and Illinois. The planned $ 64.5 million facility will have 275,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

Currently based in Sparta, Speedrack has two other facilities in Michigan, Quincy and Litchfield, and employs nearly 300 people. The company has been in existence for over 60 years and moved its headquarters to Sparta in 1989. In 2002, the company moved all manufacturing out of state to Michigan.

The expansion is in part aimed at meeting growing demand from online retailers, such as Amazon, GAP and Chewy, which have extensive shipping warehouses and are Speedrack customers. The company also serves Ford, Meijer, GM, Medline, Caterpillar and the furniture industry.

Our customers, especially those in the e-commerce industry, have seen a significant increase in their sales over the past few years, and Speedrack has therefore invested and grown to support this growth, said Speedrack President Eric Quist. We recognized that if we were to continue to meet this new demand, we needed to expand our manufacturing footprint.

Quist said the company expects the new facility to be operational by the end of March 2022.

Hiring of the 164 new employees is expected to begin later this year and will continue through early 2022, with officials from Michigan Statewide Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Wayland helping with recruiting efforts, he said.

People can find out more about careers at Speedrack on this website: https://apply.speedrack.site/.

Hourly wages for employees will be around $ 30 to $ 32 per hour for skilled trades, $ 25 per hour for welders, and $ 22 per hour for general workers.

In two years, Quist said, the company plans to hire about 100 more people.

As part of the transition of their headquarters from Sparta to Walker, some 40 existing company employees will move to the new facilities, along with around 15 to 20 other employees.

Quist thanked the Right Place business development organization and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for helping the business grow in western Michigan. The Right Place worked with Speedrack, MEDC, and Walker to ensure the business grew in the region, rather than out of state.

Some of the incentives include a performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program of $ 820,000 from MEDC and a 12-year tax break for the Walker’s installation. The tax rebate will cut facility property taxes in half over this period.

This is a huge victory for the Grand Grand Rapids region, and another nod to the health and strength of our business environment, said Randy Thelen, President and CEO of Right Place . Our regional economy is strongly rooted in manufacturing, and Speedracks’ decision to expand its presence in our region is a testament to the resilience and continued prosperity of this industry.

Former Walker Mayor and City Commissioner State Representative Mark Huizenga R-Walker said Monday’s inauguration, and events like it, give him hope in the American Dream.

As a state representative, participating in these events gives me hope for the American Dream again, because you know that behind each of these more than 150 faces that will be working at this facility, these faces belong to families, Huizenga said. Someone’s mom or dad will work here for the family to provide food, clothing, or shelter – the American dream.

Huizenga has pledged to continue pushing for state funding for the realignment of the ramps and exits on I-96 near the industrial park along Northridge, as well as the replacement of the bridge. , which will make it easier for employers to settle there and serve the community for decades. come.

Walker Mayor Gary Carey called the Speedrack a welcome addition to the city’s thriving and rapidly growing industrial area.

We are very happy to welcome Speedrack and their employees to Walker, said Carey. Their decades of successful experience in providing customized solutions to the needs and challenges of their clients matches the way the Town of Walker works with its businesses and residents.

