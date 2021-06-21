Forum Merger III Corporation’s Management Team Acquires $ 4.9 Million of Forum III Shares on the Open Market

DELRAY BEACH, Florida & TROY, Michigan – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) (Forum or Company) and Electric Last Mile, Inc. (ELMS) announced today that the Forums management team has purchased approximately 4, $ 9 million, or 500,000 shares, of Common Stock Market Forums.

This additional investment in Forum prior to our merger with Electric Last Mile, Inc. is a testament to our confidence in the future of ELMS as a leader in the commercial electric vehicle industry, said a member of the management team at Forum. With an expected first-mover advantage and a seasoned management team, we believe ELMS is strongly positioned to redefine the last mile industry and we look forward to supporting their efforts. As we approach the closing of the business combination, we continue to be excited about the future of ELMS.

Forum will hold a special meeting of its shareholders on June 24, 2021 to approve its business combination project with ELMS. If the business combination is approved, the amalgamated company will be named Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. and the common shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol ELMS. .

About Forum Fusion III Corporation

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of completing a merger, stock exchange, acquisition of assets, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The mandate of Forums is to consider an initial target of business combination in any company or industry and it has focused its research on companies with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $ 500 million to $ 2 billion that are based in the United States. Forum is chaired by Co-CEOs Marshall Kiev and David Boris.

About Electric Last Mile, Inc.

ELMS focuses on redefining the last mile with efficient, connected and customizable solutions. The first ELMS vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is expected to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the US market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com or Twitter @ELMSolutions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results of Forum Merger III Corporations (Forum) and ELMS may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections. and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as expect, estimate, plan, budget, foresee, anticipate, intend, plan, can, will, could, should, believe, predict, potential, continue and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. prospective. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Forum and ELMS ‘expectations with respect to the future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the previously announced business combination of Forum and ELMS (the business combination), satisfaction the closing conditions of the business combination, the size, demand and growth potential of the markets for ELMS products and the ability of ELMS to serve these markets, the ability of ELMS to develop innovative products and compete with other companies engaged in the commercial delivery vehicle industry and / or the electric vehicle industry, the ability of ELMS to attract and retain customers, the time to market and estimated cost of ELMS products, evaluation implicit in ELMS and the timetable for completing the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are beyond the control of forums and ELMSs and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could result in the termination of the merger agreement and plan (Merger Agreement) relating to the combination companies or could otherwise prevent the completion of the business combination; (2) the inability of ELMS to complete the Carveout Transaction (as defined below); (3) the outcome of any legal proceedings that could be initiated against Forum or ELMS following the announcement of the business combination; (4) the inability to complete the business combination, including due to failure to obtain Forum shareholder approval or other closing conditions in the Merger Agreement; (5) receiving an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the business combination; (6) the impossibility of obtaining the listing of the ordinary shares of the company post-acquisition on the Nasdaq Stock Market or on any other national stock exchange following the business combination; (7) the risk that the announcement and completion of the business combination will disrupt current plans and operations; (8) failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected, among other things, by competition and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage its growth profitably and to retain employees keys; (9) costs associated with business combinations; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the possibility that ELMS will be adversely affected by other economic, commercial and / or competitive factors; (12) the impact of COVID-19 on the operations of the combined company; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy circular filed regarding the business combination, including those mentioned in the Risk Factors section thereof, and in the forums of ‘other documents filed with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties could in the future be magnified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there could be additional risks that Forum and ELMS consider to be insignificant or that are unknown. Forum and ELMS caution that the above list of factors is not exclusive. Forum and ELMS caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted. ELMS is currently only engaged in limited operations and its ability to realize its business plans and strategies in the future is dependent on the closing of the business combination. The completion of the business combination is subject, among other conditions, to (i) the entry into force of certain agreements between ELMS and SF Motors, Inc. (d / b / a SERES) (SERES), (ii) l ” acquisition by ELMS of a leasehold interest or fee simple title to the manufacturing facility in Indiana prior to the business combination (provided Forum has agreed that this condition will be waived upon ELMS surrender of the proof of the mutual written agreement of ELMS and SERES as to the date and time of the transfer of possession of the installation to ELMS, this date and time to be no later than two working days after the closing of the business combination ), and (iii) the securing by ELMS of key intellectual property rights related to its proposed activity (collectively, the Carveout Operation). All of the following statements regarding ELMS’s planned activities assume the completion of the Exclusion Transaction. Forum and ELMS do not undertake or accept any obligation or commitment to publicly post any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which such statement is based.

