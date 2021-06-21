Oil could reach $ 100 a barrel. Here are the actions to play it.

Oil prices could climb above $ 100 a barrel next year if demand trends continue to improve, Bank of America analyst Francisco Blanch wrote in a report on Monday.
The report gives more credence to a target price that has attracted some traders, but has so far received relatively little support from Wall Street analysts. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.9% to $ 74.90 a barrel on Monday, its highest level since October 2018.
Oil has crossed $ 100 several times over the past two decades, but the chances of that happening again seemed to diminish as dynamics shifted in the industry. Shale drilling in the United States became so productive in the middle of the last decade that it appeared that supply would always remain high enough to keep prices low, regardless of what OPEC and other producing countries of oil did. And electric cars will almost certainly lead to a drop in demand for oil. But last year reversed those assumptions.
The Covid-19 has plunged fuel prices and forced producers to slow down drilling. What happened next was surprising, however. Instead of reverting to their old ways when demand for fuel picked up, most producers held back to save money and keep their balance sheets lean. U.S. oil production is nearly 12% below peak levels, and few analysts expect it to make a full comeback in the next two years. OPEC has also restricted drilling. This means that the demand for fuel is increasing, but the supply still has not caught up. Already, the oil that had been stored during the Covid lockdowns has been pumped out and used, and oil stocks are below historic levels in developed countries.
Blanch doesn’t expect oil to stay above $ 100 a barrel, but it could get there briefly next year. The Bank of Americas’ price target for Brent is $ 68 this year and $ 75 in 2022. He expects three main factors to be behind the price increase.
First, there is a lot of demand for pent-up mobility after an 18-month lockdown, he wrote. Second, public transport will lag behind, increasing private car use for an extended period. Third, pre-pandemic studies show that more remote work could result in more miles driven, as working from home turns into working from the car.
Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate adjusted his ratings on oil stocks in light of the new price targets. He now doesn’t rate any of them at Sell after the upgrade
Marathon Oil
(ticker: MRO) to Neutral.
Leggate downgrades two gas-focused producers
CNX Resources
(CNX) and
Range resources
(RRC) underperform, given its preference for oil-focused stocks.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos