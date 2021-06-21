Oil could reach $ 100 a barrel. Here are the actions to play it.

Text size





Oil prices could climb above $ 100 a barrel next year if demand trends continue to improve, Bank of America analyst Francisco Blanch wrote in a report on Monday.

The report gives more credence to a target price that has attracted some traders, but has so far received relatively little support from Wall Street analysts. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.9% to $ 74.90 a barrel on Monday, its highest level since October 2018.

Oil has crossed $ 100 several times over the past two decades, but the chances of that happening again seemed to diminish as dynamics shifted in the industry. Shale drilling in the United States became so productive in the middle of the last decade that it appeared that supply would always remain high enough to keep prices low, regardless of what OPEC and other producing countries of oil did. And electric cars will almost certainly lead to a drop in demand for oil. But last year reversed those assumptions.

The Covid-19 has plunged fuel prices and forced producers to slow down drilling. What happened next was surprising, however. Instead of reverting to their old ways when demand for fuel picked up, most producers held back to save money and keep their balance sheets lean. U.S. oil production is nearly 12% below peak levels, and few analysts expect it to make a full comeback in the next two years. OPEC has also restricted drilling. This means that the demand for fuel is increasing, but the supply still has not caught up. Already, the oil that had been stored during the Covid lockdowns has been pumped out and used, and oil stocks are below historic levels in developed countries.

Blanch doesn’t expect oil to stay above $ 100 a barrel, but it could get there briefly next year. The Bank of Americas’ price target for Brent is $ 68 this year and $ 75 in 2022. He expects three main factors to be behind the price increase.

First, there is a lot of demand for pent-up mobility after an 18-month lockdown, he wrote. Second, public transport will lag behind, increasing private car use for an extended period. Third, pre-pandemic studies show that more remote work could result in more miles driven, as working from home turns into working from the car.

Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate adjusted his ratings on oil stocks in light of the new price targets. He now doesn’t rate any of them at Sell after the upgrade



Marathon Oil



(ticker: MRO) to Neutral.

Leggate downgrades two gas-focused producers



CNX Resources



(CNX) and



Range resources



(RRC) underperform, given its preference for oil-focused stocks.

Her favorite names are



Exxon Mobil



(XOM),



Western Oil



(OXY),



Hess



(HE IS),



Diamondback Energy



(FANG), and



Devon Energy



(DVN).

Write to [email protected]