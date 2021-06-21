MicroVision Announces $ 140 Million in Market Equity

REDMOND, Wash., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based semiconductor automotive micro-display and lidar technology for augmented reality, announced Million Euro Stock Market Offer (ATM) agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group (Craig-Hallum).

Pursuant to the Agreement, MicroVision may, from time to time, at its discretion, offer and sell common shares with a total value of up to $ 140 million through Craig-Hallum. MicroVision intends to use the net proceeds of the ATM, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, working capital and capital expenditures, because MicroVision continues to pursue its strategy of improving shareholder value.

I am proud of the progress our company has made in advancing our automotive lidar program. We look forward to further promoting our technology to OEM and Tier 1 vendors and publicly testing our sensor with external test site partners, said Sumit Sharma, CEO of MicroVision. A strong balance sheet gives our customers and potential partners the assurance that MicroVision is a competent and trustworthy long-term supplier.

Pursuant to the ATM Share Sale Agreement, sales of Common Shares, if any, through Craig-Hallum will be effected through Ordinary Broker Transactions, as part of Negotiated Transactions, to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices linked to such prevailing market prices, or at negotiated prices and / or any other method permitted by law.

The common shares will be offered under MicroVisions’ current registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, which includes a base prospectus and a prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Any offer, solicitation or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus. Current and potential investors should read the prospectus and other documents the company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about MicroVision and the ATM.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there may be no sale of common shares of MicroVisions in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneer in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to meet existing markets and emerging. Our integrated approach uses our proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those relating to the amounts sold at the ATM and the use of proceeds therefrom; the company’s future products and progress in development, promotion and testing; improving shareholder value; strengthen the company’s balance sheet; and product claims and statements using words such as believe and plan are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those of forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements include the risk that we may not be able to sell our products, license our technologies, or find other strategic solutions with a timeline, acceptable benefits or costs; our ability to operate with limited liquidity or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and our products or products incorporating our technologies; the inability of our trading partners to function as intended under our agreements, including due to the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); our ability to identify interested parties to pay any amount or amount that we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; the failure of our customer (s) to fulfill open orders; our financial and technical resources compared to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to secure additional contracts and develop partnership opportunities; timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be material now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than stated. . Unless expressly required by federal securities laws, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or changes in circumstances. or for any other reason.

