Lordstown Motors assesses strategic partners in fundraising





LORDSTOWN, Ohio (Reuters) – Electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors Corp is evaluating strategic partners as part of its search for the funding it needs to stay in business, company executive chairman Angela Strand said on Monday. Lordstown Motors warned earlier this month that it may not be able to continue in business if it cannot raise more funds to retool its Lordstown, Ohio plant for high-volume production. Shares of the company were down 5% as of late Monday afternoon and 49% for the year to date. Strand runs the company while the board seeks a replacement for former CEO Steve Burns, who left the company earlier this month. She did not provide any details on the assessment of strategic partners. Since the going concern warning, the company has tried to allay concerns by saying it was in talks with several parties to raise funds. Strand said on Monday that the company was also continuing due diligence in the pursuit of a US Department of Energy loan. Burns said that in 2020, the company is seeking a loan of $ 200 million from the Department of Energy’s advanced technology vehicle manufacturing loan program. Ahead of its release, Burns said on a conference call that Lordstown needed more capital and that production of the Endurance truck this year would be half of the 2,200 vehicles previously expected. Lordstown Motors executives opened the assembly plant, a former General Motors Co auto plant, to investors and journalists on Monday. Lordstown, which went public last year through a reverse merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), has struggled with the launch of its Endurance van and with questions about governance. Over the past year, several EV startups have gone public through mergers with PSPCs, bypassing the rigorous scrutiny of a traditional initial public offering process. In March, Lordstown shares slumped after investment research firm Hindenburg Research revealed it had taken a short position on the stock, claiming the company had misled consumers and investors about the issue. of its pre-orders for the Endurance truck which Lordstown said was initially worth $ 1.4 billion. The Ohio-based company later said the orders were non-binding, and on June 8, when it warned it was running low on cash, it revealed in a regulatory filing that it didn’t no order or binding commitment from customers. Just a week ago, just days after Lordstown said he might not have enough money to stay in business next year, CEO Burns – who was also the founder and largest shareholder of the company – resigned, as did the CFO. Lordstown also admitted to overestimating the quality of pre-orders. The next day, Lordstown chairman Rich Schmidt said the automaker had binding orders, but the company then backtracked on that comment. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has asked the company for information about truck pre-orders. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that senior executives at Lordstown Motors sold shares valued at $ 8 million in February before the company reported worse-than-expected results. Documents filed with the SEC showed the transactions, including Schmidt’s sale of shares valued at $ 5.4 million on February 2-3. A special committee of the Lordstowns board said in a June 14 report that sales of shares by certain directors and officers were made for reasons unrelated to the performance of the company or the viability of the company. Endurance. Reporting by Ben Klayman in Lordstown, Ohio, and Joe White in Detroit Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman

