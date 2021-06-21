Q4 Inc. Suspends Plans for $ 150 Million Public Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Toronto-based investor relations (RI) software company Q4 Inc. has suspended its scheduled initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). A fourth-quarter spokesperson confirmed to BetaKit that the company has suspended plans to go public and declined to provide any further comment. As first reported by The Globe and Mail, the move follows a planned TSX debut, through which Q4 hoped to raise C $ 150 million. The fourth quarter was first filed on the stock exchange in May, seeking to trade under the symbol QFOR. He priced his offering in June and, with the intention of raising $ 150 million, was expected to reach a market cap of nearly $ 700 million. The company planned to use the proceeds of the IPO to repay its debt related to the credit facilities, which totaled $ 20.8 million, to continue its growth strategies and to make further acquisitions. RELATED: VerticalScope Raises IPO to $ 125 Million, Starts Trading on TSX Q4 offers cloud-based IR and capital markets solutions that cover websites, virtual events, enterprise access, data and analytics, customer relationship management (CRM) and customer intelligence. capital markets. Its platform is used by approximately 2,400 public companies, including half of the S&P 500 constituent companies, with more than 12 million investors using it each month. Its customers include Netflix, Visa, McDonald’s, Walmart, Square, Shopify, and Nike. The company’s prospectus said the fourth quarter saw strong demand for its offering last year, with revenue surging 80% to US $ 40.4 million. The fourth quarter recorded a net loss in 2020 of US $ 13 million and is not yet profitable. In its public offering prospectus, the company said it sees a path to profitability as it continues to grow. The decision to suspend its IPO is not related to issues of attracting investors or the closing of the fourth-quarter offering on its terms, according to The Globe. The bookkeepers associated with the offers included CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial and Credit Suisse Securities, and the underwriters include Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Stifel Nicolaus Canada, TD Securities and INFOR Financial. RELATED: Q4 Inc. Secures C $ 25 Million From CIBC Innovation Banking Q4 is the second Canadian tech startup to adjust its public market plans amid the recent surge in IPOs. In May, Vendasta chose not to go public after filing a $ 100 million bid, instead, raising C $ 119.5 million in venture capital from private investors. The move came amid reports that Vendasta was struggling to sell its offering amid slowing investor demand for Canadian tech IPOs. The suspended fourth quarter plans also come as other Canadian companies take similar action or face lower IPO prices. The list includes cleantech firm Anaergia, based in Burlington, Ont., And the subsidiary of Power Corp. LMPG Inc. While companies like Thinkific Labs have seen success in the public markets, other Canadian tech companies that have recently participated in the IPO surge have seen stock prices plummet, including MindBeacon, BBTV and Dialogue. .







