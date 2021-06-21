Average gas price across the state of Michigan drops slightly in the past week





DEARBORN, Michigan (WLUC) – Gas Prices in Michigan decreased by 4 cents from last week. Michigan drivers now pay an average of $ 3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 19 cents more than at the same time last month and $ 1.02 more than at the same time last year. Drivers pay an average of $ 47 for a 15-gallon tank of gas; an increase of about $ 8 from when prices were at their highest in January. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed growth in demand and gasoline inventories. Demand rose from 8.48 million barrels per day to 9.36 million barrels per day, while total national gas stocks increased by 2 million barrels to 243 million barrels. The increase in total supply, even as the demand for gas increased, helped to limit fluctuations in prices at the pump. However, higher crude oil prices could mean higher prices later this month. At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $ 1.11 to $ 71.04. The U.S. Federal Reserve said last week that interest rates are expected to rise earlier than expected due to mounting inflationary pressures, which have put downward pressure on crude prices and limited price hikes. However, earlier in the week crude prices rose amid optimism that the vaccine rollout will continue to help the recovery in crude demand. Additionally, crude prices were bolstered by the latest EIA report, revealing that the total domestic crude supply declined by 7.4 million barrels to 466.7 million barrels. Michigan motorists were finally able to see some stability at the pumps after double-digit increases, said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. Despite the slight decline, if crude oil prices continue to rise, drivers could see gas prices rise as Independence Day approaches. Click here to display gas averages for states and AAA subways. Averages of the most expensive gas prices: Metro Detroit ($ 3.18), Ann Arbor ($ 3.16), Marquette ($ 3.14) (This includes the entire UP)

Averages of the cheapest gas prices: Traverse City ($ 3.06), Benton Harbor ($ 3.08), Lansing ($ 3.10) Find local gas prices: Daily averages of national, state and metropolitan gas prices can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers can find the lowest gasoline prices on their smartphone or tablet with the AAA mobile app. The app can also be used to plot a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos