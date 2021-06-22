Hearing amplifiers vs hearing aids: differences, advantages and disadvantages

Less than 1 in 3 people over 70 and 1 in 6 between 20 and 69 who could benefit from hearing aids have them, reports the National Institute for Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. It’s easy to see why. Barriers such as high cost and lack of time to see a hearing care professional can make it difficult for people to get the hearing aid and hearing aid they need. Since hearing amplifiers can be more convenient and less expensive to buy, many people with hearing loss opt for the latter instead. If you’re looking for aids for hearing loss, read on to learn more about the differences between hearing aids and hearing amplifiers, as well as the pros and cons of each.

Although they may look the same, there are several important differences between hearing aids and hearing amplifiers. Hearing amplifiers Hearing amplifiers are also known as personal sound amplification products. They don’t require a prescription, which means you won’t have to visit a hearing care professional to get them. Also, although the price varies, they can be significantly cheaper than hearing aids. However, they do not work the same way as hearing aids, and they are not designed to correct hearing loss. In some cases, they can even make hearing loss worse. Hearing amplifiers work by amplifying every sound without differentiation. As such, they cannot crystallize nearby sounds or isolate specific sound frequencies that you might have difficulty hearing. However, well-designed hearing amplifiers can help people without hearing loss hear distant sounds more easily. This is why hunters and bird watchers use them. They can also be a good first step towards hearing aids for some people with mild hearing loss. Hearing aids Unlike hearing amplifiers, hearing aids require an audiological assessment and a prescription. The prescription is yours, just like prescription glasses. Hearing aids are classified as Class 1 medical devices by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Hearing amplifiers, on the other hand, are not medical devices and are not regulated by the FDA. It is important not to confuse standard hearing aids or hearing amplifiers with over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. Over-the-counter hearing aids are a new category of hearing aids that, when available, will also be regulated as Class 1 medical devices by the FDA. Like hearing amplifiers, over-the-counter hearing aids will not require a prescription, but will be designed to correct the hearing loss. Unlike hearing amplifiers, hearing aids identify specific sounds that you are having trouble hearing based on your prescription and make them clearer and louder. This is how they can help you follow a conversation in a noisy room. In addition to providing hearing quality, hearing aids have a range of special features that most hearing amplifiers lack. These vary but can include: tinnitus relief

Bluetooth capability

app connectivity for the wearer and others, such as caregivers

digital noise reduction

artificial intelligence

wind noise reduction

If you are undecided and unsure whether hearing aids or hearing amplifiers are right for you, the aids highlighted below can help you make a decision. We have focused on easily accessible and less expensive hearing aids. Some do not require audiologist visits. We’ve also included an out of the ordinary hearing amplifier that you might want to consider. Eargo Max Price: $$ The Eargo Max is the cheapest hearing aid option from Eargos. Like their other models, the Eargo Max is rechargeable and does not require disposable batteries. It is designed for people with mild to moderate high frequency hearing loss. Eargo sells hearing aids through a website, eliminating the need for an in-person audiologist visit and prescription. After taking an online hearing test, you will work directly with an Eargo hearing care professional over the phone or online to fine-tune the settings. These hearing aids come with lifetime support, allowing you to call a hearing care professional whenever you need them. They also come with a 45-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty. They are practically invisible and comfortable to wear. In addition, you can request a free pair that does not work before purchase to see if you like the look and feel. The animated pack Price: $$$$$ Lively hearing aids can be purchased as rechargeable or button cell hearing aids. The rechargeable option costs around $ 500 more and includes a charger case. The battery powered set includes a one year supply of batteries. Both packages include 3 years of online care from a Lively audiologist, access to the app, a 100-day money-back guarantee, and a 3-year warranty. These hearing aids are intended for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, are equipped with noise cancellation technology and you can use them to stream music and phone calls from your smartphone. To purchase, download your existing prescription or take a hearing test online. Kirkland Signature 10.0 with T coil Price: $$ Kirkland Signature hearing aids are only available through Costco, so you need a Costco membership to purchase them. Costco membership ranges from $ 60 to $ 120 per year. In-person hearing test is required prior to purchase and is available at a Costco hearing aid center. They are designed to produce rich stereo quality sound that mimics high quality headphones. Plus, smart technology automatically adjusts your hearing aids to your listening environment. They are Bluetooth compatible. This allows you to stream media content directly to your headphones from any smart device, answer your phone, or play music by double-tapping your hearing aids. You can also use a remote app to adjust volume and other settings. Audit Dia 2 Price: $ The Audicus Dia II is the cheapest Audicuss hearing aid option, using disposable button batteries. You can buy them on their own for a one-time cost or as a package for a monthly subscription. They give you unlimited access to an Audicus professional online or over the phone, come with a 45-day money-back trial, and include a one-year warranty. To purchase these behind-the-ear hearing aids, you can use an existing prescription, take an online hearing test at Audicus Online, or visit a hearing care professional in person at an Audicus store. They filter out background noise for easy conversation tracking and are intended for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Nano-Sigma Price: $ These behind-the-ear hearing aids from Nano can be purchased without a prescription, although there is an online hearing test that you can take before purchasing. They come with a 45 day risk free money back guarantee. They use disposable A13 batteries, so factor that cost into deciding if this is the option you want to use. These include special features like feedback cancellation and background noise reduction. They also connect to a wireless app, allowing you to manually adjust the volume and other settings.

Hearing aids can be expensive and are not meant to last a lifetime. In general, you can expect them to last around 3 to 7 years.

We recommend that you avoid hearing aids that do not come with a risk-free trial and warranty. You may be able to get a free trial through the manufacturer if you buy directly from them or from the audiologist or retail outlet you buy from. Before choosing hearing aids from a manufacturer, check if they offer a warranty and what it covers. Some warranties include loss and damage, while others include free repair or replacement services. Make sure you read the fine print to find out what you are getting. Check discounts It is also a good idea to check if any discounts are available. Federal employees, teachers, first responders, veterans, and members of the military often enjoy purchase discounts. Ask what products, features and services a plan includes In some cases, a package may make sense to you. While the packages may include extras that are not as important to you, sometimes they offer hearing aid upgrades every 18 months to 2 years. Bundles can also reduce the cost of batteries, extended warranties and insurance. Review payment options Many hearing aids come with monthly payment options. These can make your hearing aids more affordable in the short run, but cost more in the long run. Even so, it’s better to have a monthly payment plan that you can budget for rather than giving up on purchasing the hearing aids you need. Care follow-up Treat your hearing aids with care to make them last as long as possible and ensure peak performance. Clean them regularly; store them properly, in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions; and avoid humid or dusty environments.