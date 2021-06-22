US STOCKS-Dow leads the way in large Wall Street rally





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) * Value stocks lead the way in a large rally * Crypto shares tumble as China steps up mining crackdown * Indices: Dow +1.75%, S&P 500 +1.36%, Nasdaq + 0.80% (updates with midday trading, adds investor comment) NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) – Wall Street surged on Monday as the Dow Jones was set for its strongest session in more than three months as investors crammed into energy and other sectors are expected to outperform then as the economy rebounds after the pandemic. The Dow Jones Transports Average, viewed as a barometer of economic health, jumped 2.0%, while the small-cap, domestic-focused Russell 2000 rose 2.1%. The S&P 500 Value Index, which includes banking, energy and other economically sensitive sectors and which has led US equities gains so far this year, rose 1.8%, outperforming indices growth of 0.9%. This was a sharp reversal from last week, when hawkish signals from the Fed on monetary policy sparked a series of profit-taking that wiped out value-on-growth stocks this month and triggered the worst weekly performance for the Dow and the S&P 500 in months. It’s a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde deal. Last week it was Mr. Hyde and today his Dr. Jekyll was stepping out, said Jeff Carbone, co-founder of Cornerstone Financial Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina. Today there isn’t a lot of fear there, and that worries us more than anything else. All 11 sector indices of the S&P 500 rose, energy soaring 4% and leading, followed by a 2.1% increase in the industrial index. Microsoft Corp climbed 1.7% to an intraday high. The S&P 500 traded in a narrow range this month, with investors juggling fears of an overheating economy and optimism about a strong economic rebound. This week, the focus will be on U.S. factory activity surveys and home sales data, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Tuesday. At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.75% to 33,871.11 points, while the S&P 500 was up 1.36% to 4,222.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.8% to 14,143.26. Cryptocurrency stocks including Riot Blockchain miners, Marathon Patent Group, and the Coinbase Global crypto exchange fell 2% to 4% as China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining intensified. Moderna Inc gained 4.9% after a report said the drug maker was adding two new production lines at a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility, in a bid to prepare for more recalls. The advancing issues outnumbered the declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.95 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.46 to 1 favored advances. The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 49 new lows. Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California. Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos