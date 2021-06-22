Feds Williams emphasizes the flexibility of central banks’ inflation target.





John C. Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said on Monday that he expects the recent acceleration in price gains to be temporary, and offered an optimistic view of the country’s economic outlook as widespread vaccines and business reopenings spur growth. Still, Williams warned that the data and conditions had not progressed enough for the Fed’s policymaking committee to shift its monetary policy stance in favor of strong support for the economic recovery. Mr. Williams was speaking to the Midsize Bank Coalition of America. There is a lot of uncertainty there, Williams later said, while speaking to reporters after the event. I see risk management as part of any reasonable political strategy. I think there are risks on both sides. The Fed has kept its key interest rate near zero since March 2020 and buys $ 120 billion in government guaranteed bonds each month, policies that aim to keep many types of borrowing low. to move money into the economy and increase demand. Fed chairman Jerome H. Powell said after the June central bank meeting last week that officials are starting to talk about their plan to slow bond buying as the economy recovers from a slump. strong pandemic.

Fed policymakers at that meeting also predicted they might hike interest rates sooner than expected, with more than half estimating two rate hikes in 2023. Officials had previously not planned to do so. lower interest rates from the floor until 2024, at the earliest. Investors are now trying to analyze this change and understand what it says about how the Fed views its inflation target. The Fed, which updated its inflation target last year, is now aiming for inflation of 2% on average over time, meaning it will welcome periods of slightly higher inflation to compensate for periods of low price gains. Mr Powell downplayed the importance of the Fed’s individual official forecasts for rate hikes when he spoke last week. Mr Williams, who is one of the Fed’s other most powerful and influential officials, joined him on Monday, stressing that the committee does not discuss or vote on their economic projections. The New York Fed chairman also dismissed an idea that has spread among many Wall Street analysts since last week’s meeting that the improved interest rate path means the Fed will deem its Average inflation target is achieved by a large but short target. lived erupted in price gains this year. We made a conscious and careful choice not to have a formula for the average inflation rate, Williams said. It is not a specific formula.

The Fed will monitor price gains over an indefinite period and aim for stable and well-placed inflation expectations, Williams said. He does not personally expect the current episode of higher inflation to last. My view is that the spike in inflation mainly reflects the temporary effects of the surprisingly rapid opening up of the economy, he said. There are risks both that inflation will be higher than desired and that it will fall below the Fed’s target, he added. You could see inflation fall more than expected, he said, if supply chain disruptions reverse quickly or if the global economic recovery lags behind. But that’s a possibility not his forecast. I have a very positive baseline, said Williams.

