Distressed companies follow AMC’s lead and attempt to raise funds through equity offers as day traders reinvent the market





Executives of Express Inc. Fran Horowitz-Bonadies, Colin Campbell, David Kornberg, Arlene Weiss, Michael Weiss, President and CEO of Express, Inc., Stefan Kaluzny, Chairman of the Board, Express Inc., Elliot Tobias , Jeanne St. Pierre, Doug Tilson, Jack Rafferty, Matt Moellering and Lisa Gavales ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 14, 2010 in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Express, Peabody and Transocean seek help from the stock markets amid the retail frenzy.

Equities have all rallied this year despite headwinds from industry and leverage.

“Feed the ducks while they gossip,” a source said.

See more stories on the Insider business page. Several companies in difficulty are in the footsteps of AMC Entertainment and seek help from equity investors in the midst of the retail frenzy. The companies, including Columbus, Ohio-based clothing retailer Express, Swiss deep-water drilling contractor Transocean, and St. Louis, Missouri-based coal producer Peabody, have all announced plans to sell more shares. this month, even as they grapple with the headwinds of industry and heavy debt. The moves follow the favorite of retail traders AMC Entertainment. Chief executive officer Adam Aron surged on interest from retail investors in the company in light of the new status of the company as a meme action. The movie theater chain, which has flirted with bankruptcy in the past, has raised funds through several stock offerings so far this year in an attempt to raise new funds and strengthen its balance sheet. Now seeking shareholder approval for another share offer. There is a lot of “foam” out there, Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., recently told Insider of the meme stock craze driven by retail marketers on social media forums like Reddit. This year alone, retail traders are expected to pay net $ 400 billion into the stock markets, surpassing last year’s $ 367 billion, and the net negatives of the previous two years, according to Goldman Sachs research. In light of the retail frenzy, “it makes a lot of sense” for struggling companies to take capital from the stock markets when possible, said Scott Hartman of asset manager Vrde Partners, according to Wall Street. Newspaper, who first reported the story. Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said an old phrase popular among investors to “feed the ducks while they gossip” applies as retail investors clamor for speculative stocks. Clothing retailer Express plans to offer up to 15 million additional shares of its common stock. The company has rallied nearly 400% this year, despite announcing a loss of $ 405 million for 2020 after storefronts were closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Peabody, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, plans to offer up to 12.5 million common shares. The company, which has jumped more than 200% since the start of the year, reported a net loss of $ 80 million in the first quarter as coal was used less and less. And Transocean, which has an undesirable credit rating and billions in debt, plans to sell up to $ 400 million of additional shares. the the share climbed 78% this year. Express and Peabody did not respond to Insider’s request for comment, and Transocean provided no further comment on the article outside of the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its appeal from. results.

