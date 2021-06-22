Bitcoin Price Collapses Again As China Steps Up Crackdown | Bitcoin





Bitcoin has fallen further following China’s growing crackdown on bitcoin mining, as investors become increasingly uncertain about the future of the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin fell to $ 31,333 on Monday, a two-week low, dragging other cryptocurrencies. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost over 20% in the past six days alone and was at half of its April peak of nearly $ 65,000. Since the start of the year, it remains up by around 11%. China has stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Authorities in southwestern Sichuan province on Friday ordered bitcoin mining projects to shut down. Last month, the State Council, the Chinese cabinet, pledged to crack down on mining and trade as part of a campaign to control financial risks. On Monday, China’s central bank said it had recently summoned some banks and payment companies, including China Construction Bank and Alipay, urging them to crack down on cryptocurrency trading. People still react strongly to actions in China which create uncertainty, which is likely to negatively impact the price of bitcoin, said Ruud Feltkamp, ​​chief executive of crypto trading bot Cryptohopper. China is rolling its own cryptocurrency and has every interest in having as little competition as possible … I think we will see miners leaving China and relocating to where there is available or cheap energy. Mining data is scarce, but bitcoin in China accounted for around 65% of global production last year, according to data from the University of Cambridge, with Sichuan being its second largest producer. The Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), China’s third-largest lender by assets, has said separately that it is following the guidelines of the People’s Bank of China and that it will exercise due diligence on clients to to eradicate illegal activities involving crypto mining and transactions. Alipay, the ubiquitous payments platform owned by fintech giant Ant Group, said in a separate statement that it would set up a regulatory oversight system targeting major websites and accounts to detect illegal transactions related to cryptography. In other cryptocurrencies, ether, the token used for the Ethereum blockchain, fell to a low of $ 1,890 in five weeks. It was down 14.3% for the last time at $ 1,922.05. Also on Monday, auction house Sothebys announced that a rare pear-shaped diamond that is expected to fetch up to $ 15 million could be bought at auction next month using cryptocurrencies. It would be the first time that a diamond of this size has been offered for public purchase with a cryptocurrency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos