US STOCKS-Banks, oil stocks lead the S&P 500, the Dow Jones higher

* Value stocks outperform growth stocks

* Crypto shares tumble as China steps up mining crackdown

* Indexes up: Dow 1.13%, S&P 0.79%, Nasdaq 0.26% (updates to open)

June 21 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rebounded Monday with a rise in financial and energy stocks, as investors reinvested in stocks that are expected to benefit from a broader economic recovery.

The 11 S&P sectors all advanced early in the session, with energy, financials, industrials and materials each surging more than 1.5%.

The Dow Jones Transports Average, viewed as a barometer of economic health, jumped 1.4%, while small-cap Russell 2000 rose 1.1%.

The broad banking index rose 1.6% after hitting a two-month low last week.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 posted their worst weekly performance last week in months after the Federal Reserve posted two interest rate hikes in 2023, ahead of schedule.

The S&P 500 traded in a narrow range this month, with investors juggling fears of an overheating economy and optimism about a strong economic rebound.

I don’t believe this inflation story is over anytime soon and that the rate hike could come before 2023, said Drew Horter, chief investment officer of Tactical Fund Advisors in Cincinnati, Ohio.

There will be churning, there will be consolidation. The market is historically at very foamy valuations as we head into lower volume summer months.

Investors this week will focus on surveys of U.S. factory activity, home sales data and remarks from several Fed officials, including President Jerome Powell, who testified before Congress on Tuesday.

As of 10:03 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 376.64 points, or 1.13%, to 33,666.72, and was aiming for its best day since mid-May.

The S&P 500 was up 32.91 points, or 0.79%, to 4,199.36, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 35.99 points, or 0.26%, to 14,066.37.

Value stocks, which include banks, energy and other economically sensitive sectors and which have led the gains in US stocks so far this year, outperformed their growth-oriented tech counterparts on Monday.

The trend was a sharp reversal from last week when hawkish signals from the Fed on monetary policy sparked a series of profit-taking that wiped out value-on-growth stocks this month.

The S&P 500 value index is now down about 3% in June, compared to a 2% increase in the technology-intensive growth index.

Crypto stocks including Riot Blockchain miners, Marathon Patent Group and the Coinbase Global crypto exchange fell 1.9% to 3.3% as China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining intensified.

L Brands Inc rose 2.8% after the company filed for a spin-off of its Victorias Secret business.

Moderna Inc gained about 4% after a report said the drug maker was adding two new production lines at a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility, in a bid to prepare for more recalls.

Market participants are also gearing up for possibly the biggest trading event of the year this Friday, as FTSE Russell rebalances its indices which will reflect a wild trading year marked by the pandemic and the meme equity craze.

Rising issues outnumbered declines by a 2.70-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P Index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 28 new lows.