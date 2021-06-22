TikTok launches Jump, a third-party integration tool – TechCrunch





TikTok today announced the launch of its Jump program, which extends the application’s potential for third-party integrations. TikTok began testing this feature in February with Whisk, a recipe sharing app, although only certain creators can use the feature. From now on, Jump will begin rolling out to all users with an expanded list of partners. Jumps can only be created by third party vendors after they have been approved by an application process.Platforms like breath,Wikipedia,Quizlet,StatMuseandBoard participated in the beta test, and now TikTok says vendors like BuzzFeed,Jumping rope,IRLandWATCH will start implementing their own jumps in the coming weeks. So an instructional creator could link to Quizlet flashcards to review a concept they explained in a TikTok, or a yoga instructor could share breathing exercises on Breathwrk. For a platform that doesn’t even allow all users to include a link in their bio yet, this expands the existing tools creators have to engage their audiences. TikTok positions Jump as a feature that drives discovery. Sean Kim, Product Manager, TikTok USA written, “TikTok has become a destination for both fun and learning; Through TikTok Jump, we’re creating that ‘last mile’ of our community’s journey of discovery and helping to trigger action and deeper interaction both on and off the platform. But on other apps like Snapchat and WeChat, these lightweight third-party integrations are boosting ecommerce. Jump is similar to competitor Snapchat’s Minis feature, which lets you buy movie tickets through Atom, for example. Minis and Jump integrations can be built using HTML5. Meanwhile, WeChat facilitates more than $ 250 billion in annual transactions through its own mini-apps. There were over a million mini-apps on WeChat in 2018. As Instagram has stepped up its ecommerce functionality on Reels, its competitor TikTok, there is a possibility that Jump will then be used to sell items featured in a video. In December, Walmart piloted the purchase of videos on TikTok, which worked well enough that they did it again in March. But for now, it looks like Jump is being used to improve the user experience and deepen the platform’s relationship with third-party partners.

