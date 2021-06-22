The suspicions raised by the mainland Chinese companies trading platform in Hong Kong

Connect with us

A stock quote website set up by a mainland Chinese company is raising suspicion among some Hong Kong investors, who are wary of discrepancies in its claimed services and even its address in the city.

The platform, HKEE Limited, has a Chinese name which translates to Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making it look like a stock trading entity like the real Hong Kong Stock Exchange. A Hong Kong investor told Apple Daily that she found HKEE suspicious, after reading a document from a listed company on the platform.

On its website, HKEE describes itself as a professional services platform for international equity trading designed for small and medium-sized businesses in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Still, HKEE says it doesn’t actually provide a platform for public stock trading. Rather, it says that shareholders must sell their shares by legal means.

HKEE invites local and continental startups to register on its platform, saying it accepts registration applications on the recommendations of its member organizations. Companies listed by HKEE receive a business name, stock code and certificate for all services provided by HKSE.

HKEE also claims to be a private market independent of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Apple Daily found an anomaly in the address of the company’s Hong Kong office. HKEE’s website claims its office is located at Two IFC, a major office complex in Hong Kong. But the city government register of companies gives a different address: Wu Chung House, a 29-year-old commercial building in Wan Chai.

HKEE’s Hong Kong office refuses to deal with clients face to face. We don’t get regular customers in Hong Kong, an HKEE employee told an Apple Daily reporter who repeatedly asked to visit the office by phone. Please contact the [companys Beijing operation].

A HKEE staff member responsible for registration matters told an Apple Daily reporter that applicants for registration can get their application approved as quickly as seven days after submitting the required documents and paying 69,000 yuan ( US $ 10,680).

After that, listed companies can recommend other companies to register on the platform and receive 50% of the bonus fee if successful, the HKEE employee said.

As of this month, HKEE has published listing notices for more than 50 companies on its sector councils, including an innovation and technology council that resembles the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s sci-tech innovation council. Most of the listed companies are from mainland China, with a small number registered in Hong Kong.

HKEE is owned by Liaoning-based businessman Chen Shouhua through his China Private Equity Fund Association. Chen owns at least one company listed with HKEE. Another HKEE executive, Chen Tiedong, previously owned half the shares of another HKEE-listed company.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission, the city’s regulator, declined to comment.

