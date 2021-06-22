Wingstop seeks to solve chicken wing shortage with chicken thighs

Wingstop is expanding its chicken offering with Thighstop, an online-only temporary restaurant that will deliver chicken thighs through DoorDash in the event of a chicken shortage.

The “new thigh concept” will be available at more than 1,400 locations across the country and address head-on “consumer fears of a shortage of chicken wings,” the company said in a statement provided by the Thighstop spokesperson Megan Sprague.

“We think customers will like them because they are a different part of chicken and therefore a new way to experience the Wingstop flavor,” Charlie Morrison, CEO and President of Wingstop Restaurants, told USA TODAY.

“They eat like a wing, but with more meat,” Morrison continued.

Chicken lovers will have access to a menu filled with crispy thighs of a naked variety and in sauce with 11 Wingstop signature flavors.

And it doesn’t stop with the wand. Other Wingstop items, including its ranch and blue cheese dips, fried corn, fries and buns, are also available to order from Thighstop.

Eventually, Morrison hopes the thighs will be incorporated into the larger Wingstop menu as a permanent addition.

The shortage of chicken wings is ongoing

Thighstop claimed in its launch announcement that it was responding to consumers’ fear of a wing shortage who made the news last month.

Chicken wars and the country’s heartwarming cravings during the pandemic made poultry so scarce and expensive that some restaurants are limiting or running out of sandwiches, wings and chicken fillets. Others are considering changing menus and promotions.

Heavy winter storms cut supply. While some restaurants have not been able to meet demand, it is not clear if and how the low supply will affect grocery store consumers.

The poultry industry is quelling growing concern over a chicken shortage, National Chicken Council spokesman Tom Super saying there was a very small but insufficient supply.

Yes, the supply is a little tight, but the sky is definitely not falling, ”Super told USA TODAY in May. Chicken farmers are doing all they can to overcome the devastating impact of Mother Nature when she inflicted the once-in-a-lifetime winter storm. over Texas and major chicken producing areas in neighboring states.

Broilers raised for slaughter fell 4% in the first quarter of 2021, according to the US Department of Agriculture, pounds produced were down 3%. Production started to resume in early April, Super said.

Morrison said the shortage had less to do with product than with labor.

“The shortage is largely due to the impact of the government’s stimulus measures and the creation of an artificially high wage rate that is competitive for the people needed to actually process the chicken,” Morrison said. “Because of this, the absolute number of chickens being processed is dropping. “

However, sales are still on the rise at Wingstop. Morrison said Wingstop saw sales growth of 20.7% in the first quarter of this year despite the constraints. The introduction of Thighstop, he said, allows the company to focus on other parts of the chicken.

Thighs are good for profit

Thighs haven’t been the traditional choice for chicken lovers looking for a snack for Sunday night football and similar occasions. But the darker meat option is still full of flavor and could help fill Wingstop’s chests.

Chicken thighs cost about half the price of chicken wings, according to Morrison, who said the price of wings is on the rise. Over the past week or so, giant wing “spot prices” have surged, almost doubling since last year.

Thighstop sells chicken thighs at a price similar to Wingstop’s chicken wings with a higher profit considering the much cheaper cost of this part of the chicken to the company.

“Offering thighs also allows us to advance our whole poultry strategy, as we use more chicken parts, which ultimately allows us to buy whole chickens,” Morrison said.