Lawyers provide resources for landlords, tenants





The end of the Oregon rent moratorium is in sight on June 30, 2021. On July 1, for the first time since Governor Kate Brown’s first executive order suspending rent payments in March 2020, tenants will be required to pay their rent, regardless of their financial situation. However, they have until February 28, 2022 to repay the rents accrued during the pandemic. Before the deadline, the Oregon State Bar created an online resource page atosbar.org/public. The state bar is concerned about the ability of Oregonians to access legal aid, as landlord / tenant lawyers say they are comprehensive and unable to accept new clients, according to a press release. Even if they can find one, many Oregonians may not have the financial means to hire a lawyer. Before the pandemic, nearly 90% of landlord / tenant cases saw people trying to navigate the law on their own, OSB spokeswoman Kateri Walsh said in the statement. Add to that the moratoriums and other constantly evolving rules, and it’s a recipe for trouble. The page contains written details, videos and information in multiple languages. Along with legal aid providers and Oregon homeowner representatives, the bar will also host a live webinar on Thursday, June 24 at noon to provide further answers and current updates for landlords and tenants. . It will be available through the same link and will remain on the website after the program. Tenants cannot be evicted for rent repayment until March 1, 2022. Landlords cannot charge fees for unpaid rents during this period and cannot report rents past due from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 at a consumer credit reporting agency. A tenant’s unpaid rent during this period cannot be used against them in future rental applications. More resources Landlords can apply to the Landlord Compensation Fund and receive up to 80% of their rents owed from the state if they forgo the remaining 20% ​​of their principles. The deadline for homeowners to request the third and final round of help has been extended to Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:59 PM. Homeowners can obtain information on the Landlord Compensation Fund from Oregon Housing and Community Services. Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Tenants is now accepting requests for assistance with paying rent and utility bills. Tenants can get up to 12 months of rent (including three months of future rent) paid directly to landlords and utility companies. More information and applications are available atoregonrentalassistance.org. Lane County will also offer rent assistance to those who qualify. Pre-applications will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday June 25 and end at 5 p.m. on Sunday June 27. Those who have applied for rent and utility assistance through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program do not need to reapply. There will be two additional rounds of pre-applications accepted in July and August. Tenants can apply online at LaneCounty.org/RENT and call 541-682-3776 for assistance filling out the online form. Contact journalist Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at [email protected] or 541-521-7512, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to gain unlimited access and support local journalism.







