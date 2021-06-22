Business
Why more and more individual investors in India are investing in the stock market
Individual participation in Indian stock markets is on the rise, according to an SBI report, noting that 44.7 lakh of retail investor accounts were added in the two months of this fiscal year. The number of individual investors in the market increased by 142 lakh in FY21, with 122.5 lakh new accounts at CDSL and 19.7 lakh at NSDL, according to the report. In addition, the share of individual investors in total stock market turnover rose to 45% from 39% in March20, as NSE data shows.
With the onset of the pandemic and the lockdown that followed, household financial savings showed a significant jump in the first quarter of FY21, and then a sharp moderation in the second quarter of FY21, according to the report from the SBI. “However, the data shows that the currency in circulation rose again in the third and fourth quarters of FY21 with an additional amount of 80,501 crores and 95,181 crores respectively compared to 17,225 crores in the first quarter. Additionally, the markets have gradually improved with Sensex rising from 28,265 at the start of April 20 to over 52,000 now. This led to an increase in investments in stocks and mutual funds in the second half of FY21, “he said.
The report highlights the main reasons why retailer participation is increasing:
1) The decrease in savings opportunities in a low interest rate regime has resulted in increased interest by individuals in the stock market.
2) With a key repo rate of 4%, the FD rates vary from 2.9% to 5.4 for different durations (SBI FD rate). Even the current low savings rate is low, varying from 7.6% on the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana plan of account, 7.4% on the savings plan for the elderly, 7.1% on the public provident fund. and 6.8% on the national savings certificate.
3) Another reason could be the significant increase in global liquidity. This is reflected in FII inflows in FY21, with a total of $ 36.18 billion.
5) Additionally, the pandemic that caused people to spend more time at home could also be another reason for their inclination towards stock trading.
6) There has been a significant increase in market capitalization in stock markets around the world over the past year. However, in India it was higher than in other major countries. The market capitalization of BSE Sensex has increased by 1.8 times its value a year ago. Russia increased 1.6 times, followed by Brazil, China, France and South Africa.
However, it remains to be seen whether this growing retail involvement is transient or the start of long-term behavior change, according to the report.
“There is also a financial stability issue that emerged recently as the stock market exploded with the suffering of the real economy. Our financial stability index improved slightly to 116.2 on April 21 from 115, 4 in March 21, “he added.
